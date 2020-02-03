ANNOUNCEMENT NO. 5 - 3 FEBRUARY 2020
On 7 November 2019, NORDEN initiated a share buy-back programme in accordance with Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, (Safe Harbour regulation). The share buy-back programme runs from 7 November 2019 up to and including no later than 28 February 2020. For details please see announcement no. 17 of 6 November 2019.
Under the share buy-back programme, NORDEN will purchase shares for up to a total of USD 10 million (approximately DKK 67 million). Under the programme the following transactions have been made:
|Date
|Number of shares
|Average purchase price (DKK)
|Transaction value (DKK)
|Total, last announcement
|
570,500
|
101.58
|
57,949,610
|27/1/2020
|16,000
|92.47
|1,479,520
|28/1/2020
|17,000
|93.03
|1,581,510
|29/1/2020
|17,000
|94.24
|1,602,080
|30/1/2020
|16,000
|92.87
|1,485,920
|31/1/2020
|15,000
|91.71
|1,375,650
|Accumulated
|651,500
|100.50
|65,474,290
Since the share buy-back programme was initiated on 7 November 2019, the total number of repurchased shares is 651,500 at a total amount of DKK 65,474,290.
With the transactions stated above, NORDEN holds a total of 3,192,467 treasury shares, corresponding to 7.57%. The total number of shares in NORDEN is 42,200,000 million. Adjusted for treasury shares, the number of shares is 39,007,533.
Kind regards
Dampskibsselskabet NORDEN A/S
Klaus Nyborg
Chairman
For further information:
Klaus Nyborg, Chairman, tel.: +45 3315 0451
Anne-Louise Dam-Rasmussen, Head of Communications, tel.: +45 3273 0624
