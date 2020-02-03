Dampskibsselskabet NORDEN A/S

ANNOUNCEMENT NO. 5 - 3 FEBRUARY 2020

On 7 November 2019, NORDEN initiated a share buy-back programme in accordance with Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, (Safe Harbour regulation). The share buy-back programme runs from 7 November 2019 up to and including no later than 28 February 2020. For details please see announcement no. 17 of 6 November 2019.

Under the share buy-back programme, NORDEN will purchase shares for up to a total of USD 10 million (approximately DKK 67 million). Under the programme the following transactions have been made:

Date Number of shares Average purchase price (DKK) Transaction value (DKK)



Total, last announcement



570,500



101.58



57,949,610 27/1/2020 16,000 92.47 1,479,520 28/1/2020 17,000 93.03 1,581,510 29/1/2020 17,000 94.24 1,602,080 30/1/2020 16,000 92.87 1,485,920 31/1/2020 15,000 91.71 1,375,650 Accumulated 651,500 100.50 65,474,290

Since the share buy-back programme was initiated on 7 November 2019, the total number of repurchased shares is 651,500 at a total amount of DKK 65,474,290.

With the transactions stated above, NORDEN holds a total of 3,192,467 treasury shares, corresponding to 7.57%. The total number of shares in NORDEN is 42,200,000 million. Adjusted for treasury shares, the number of shares is 39,007,533.

