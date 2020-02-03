ANNOUNCEMENT
A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program
On 24 May 2019, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the Company) announced a share buy-back program in compliance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”). The share buy-back program of up to DKK 10bn was to be executed during a 15-month period beginning 4 June 2019. The first phase of the program was initiated on 4 June 2019 and completed on 25 September 2019.
During the second phase of the program running from 26 September 2019 up to 28 February 2020, the Company will buy-back A and B shares for an amount of up to DKK 3.3bn.
The following transactions have been made under the program in the period 27 January 2020 to 31 January 2020:
| Number of
A shares
| Average purchase
price A shares, DKK
| Transaction value,
A shares, DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement
|145,770
|1,107,979,125
|27 January 2020
|700
|7,842.2500
|5,489,575
|28 January 2020
|700
|7,741.8824
|5,419,318
|29 January 2020
|659
|7,762.8594
|5,115,724
|30 January 2020
|659
|7,639.1562
|5,034,204
|31 January 2020
|824
|7,606.7500
|6,267,962
|Accumulated in second phase of the program
|61,240
|506,498,743
|Accumulated under the program
|149,312
|1,135,305,908
| Number of
B shares
| Average purchase
price B shares, DKK
| Transaction value,
B shares, DKK
|Accumulated last announcement
|583,108
|4,710,282,342
|27 January 2020
|2,870
|8,306.6023
|23,839,949
|28 January 2020
|2,731
|8,246.6607
|22,521,630
|29 January 2020
|2,624
|8,283.9012
|21,736,957
|30 January 2020
|2,624
|8,159.8988
|21,411,574
|31 January 2020
|3,321
|8,107.8212
|26,926,074
|Accumulated in second phase of the program
|244,950
|2,155,849,373
|Accumulated under the program
|597,278
|4,826,718,527
With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 149,312 A shares and 648,084 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 3.83% of the share capital.
Details of each transaction are included as appendix.
Copenhagen, 3 February 2020
Contact persons:
Head of Investor Relations, Stig Frederiksen, tel. +45 3363 3106
Head of Media Relations, Signe Wagner, tel. +45 3363 1901
Formats available: