ANNOUNCEMENT





A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program





On 24 May 2019, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the Company) announced a share buy-back program in compliance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”). The share buy-back program of up to DKK 10bn was to be executed during a 15-month period beginning 4 June 2019. The first phase of the program was initiated on 4 June 2019 and completed on 25 September 2019.

During the second phase of the program running from 26 September 2019 up to 28 February 2020, the Company will buy-back A and B shares for an amount of up to DKK 3.3bn.

The following transactions have been made under the program in the period 27 January 2020 to 31 January 2020:

Number of

A shares Average purchase

price A shares, DKK Transaction value,

A shares, DKK Accumulated, last announcement 145,770 1,107,979,125 27 January 2020 700 7,842.2500 5,489,575 28 January 2020 700 7,741.8824 5,419,318 29 January 2020 659 7,762.8594 5,115,724 30 January 2020 659 7,639.1562 5,034,204 31 January 2020 824 7,606.7500 6,267,962 Accumulated in second phase of the program 61,240 506,498,743 Accumulated under the program 149,312 1,135,305,908 Number of

B shares Average purchase

price B shares, DKK Transaction value,

B shares, DKK Accumulated last announcement 583,108 4,710,282,342 27 January 2020 2,870 8,306.6023 23,839,949 28 January 2020 2,731 8,246.6607 22,521,630 29 January 2020 2,624 8,283.9012 21,736,957 30 January 2020 2,624 8,159.8988 21,411,574 31 January 2020 3,321 8,107.8212 26,926,074 Accumulated in second phase of the program 244,950 2,155,849,373 Accumulated under the program 597,278 4,826,718,527

With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 149,312 A shares and 648,084 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 3.83% of the share capital.

Details of each transaction are included as appendix.

Copenhagen, 3 February 2020



Contact persons:

Head of Investor Relations, Stig Frederiksen, tel. +45 3363 3106

Head of Media Relations, Signe Wagner, tel. +45 3363 1901









Page 1 of 1





Attachments