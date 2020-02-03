Company Announcement No. 814



On 11 November 2019, we initiated a share buyback programme, as described in Company Announcement No. 800 of 1 November 2019. According to the programme, the company will in the period from 11 November 2019 to 6 February 2020 purchase own shares up to a maximum value of DKK 2,500,000,000 and no more than 6,000,000 shares, corresponding to 2.55% of the share capital at commencement of the programme. The programme has been implemented in accordance with Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour rules.

Trading day Number of shares bought back Average transaction price Amount DKK Accumulated trading for days 1-50 2,671,961 750.39 2,005,015,559 51: 27 January 2020 82,000 747.03 61,256,386 52: 28 January 2020 55,000 749.65 41,230,899 53: 29 January 2020 50,000 761.41 38,070,540 54: 30 January 2020 85,000 749.43 63,701,839 55: 31 January 2020 90,000 738.64 66,478,041 Accumulated trading for days 1-55 3,033,961 750.09 2,275,753,264

As at today, DSV Panalpina A/S holds a total of 6,417,403 shares of a nominal value of DKK 1 in DSV Panalpina A/S, corresponding to 2.73% of the total number of issued shares of 235,000,000.

The details of each transaction made under the share buyback programme are published on investor.dsv.com .

Any questions may be addressed to Executive Vice President, Investor Relations, Flemming Ole Nielsen, tel. +45 43 20 33 92.

