3 February 2020
Announcement no. 7/2020

Alm. Brand – Weekly report on share buybacks

In the period 27 January 2020 to 31 January 2020, Alm. Brand A/S bought own shares for a total amount of DKK 3,2 million as part of the share buyback programme announced on 5 February 2019. Of the total share buyback programme of up to DKK 235 million, ordinary share buybacks account for up to DKK 200 million, while DKK 35 million is bought for purposes of the group’s share-based remuneration programme as announced 11 December 2018. The share buyback programme is expected to run until the end of March 2020.

In aggregate, shares of DKK 202.8 million have been bought back, equivalent to 86.3% of the overall programme. Out of the total share buyback, an amount of DKK 185.1 million relates to the ordinary share buyback of up to DKK 200 million, equivalent to a total of 92.5% of this programme.

Under the share buyback programme, the following transactions were made in week 5:

DateNo. of
shares		Average purchase price (DKK)Transaction value
 (DKK)
27 January 20208.28861,88512.861
28 January 20208.97962,13557.865
29 January 20209.66962,67605.956
30 January 202010.36062,20644.392
31 January 202013.81459,70824.696
Accumulated during the period51.11061,553.145.771
Accumulated under the share buyback programme3.588.65756,50202.765.790

Danske Bank manages the share buyback programme, which is completed in accordance with Commission Regulation (EC) No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014, also referred to as the Market Abuse Regulation.

Following the above transactions, Alm. Brand holds 3,585,453 own shares, equivalent to 2.3% of the share capital.

Transactional data relating to share buybacks are provided on the following pages in detailed form and in aggregated form, in accordance with Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016.

Contact
Please direct any questions regarding this announcement to:
Investor Relations Manager Mikael Bo Larsen, on tel. +45 51438002.


Detailed transaction data

 27 January 2020 28 January 2020 29 January 2020 30 January 2020 31 January 2020
 Number of sharesVWAP DKK Number of sharesVWAP DKK Number of sharesVWAP DKK Number of sharesVWAP DKK Number of sharesVWAP DKK
XCSE8.28861,88 8.97962,13 9.66962,67 10.36062,20 13.81459,70
TRQX0  0  0  0  0 
TRQM0  0  0  0  0 
BATE0  0  0  0  0 
BATD0  0  0  0  0 
CHIX0  0  0  0  0 
CHID0  0  0  0  0 
Total8.28861,88 8.97962,13 9.66962,67 10.36062,20 13.81459,70


27 January 2020
VolumePriceVenueTime CET
8.28861,88  
2861,90XCSE20200127 9:04:38.462000
36861,90XCSE20200127 9:20:28.042000
35061,80XCSE20200127 9:38:29.594000
9561,65XCSE20200127 9:54:58.148000
36661,90XCSE20200127 10:02:02.808000
28361,55XCSE20200127 10:23:04.385000
1062,10XCSE20200127 10:43:28.962000
25662,10XCSE20200127 10:44:58.024000
7962,10XCSE20200127 10:44:58.024000
19061,95XCSE20200127 11:01:44.813000
33761,95XCSE20200127 11:34:58.464000
6161,85XCSE20200127 12:07:12.761000
22761,85XCSE20200127 12:17:12.750000
18762,00XCSE20200127 12:38:58.025000
10962,00XCSE20200127 12:38:58.025000
29262,10XCSE20200127 13:23:21.879000
29461,90XCSE20200127 14:46:04.936000
67661,80XCSE20200127 15:27:03.862000
75461,90XCSE20200127 15:37:55.799000
29761,95XCSE20200127 16:01:39.909000
28961,80XCSE20200127 16:11:06.506000
45261,80XCSE20200127 16:15:30.328216
2.28861,88XCSE20200127 16:24:46.931058


28 January 2020
VolumePriceVenueTime CET
8.97962,13  
2862,50XCSE20200128 9:02:23.706000
17462,20XCSE20200128 9:26:10.346000
13662,20XCSE20200128 9:26:10.346000
12362,05XCSE20200128 9:30:12.159000
2762,05XCSE20200128 9:30:12.159000
12362,05XCSE20200128 9:30:12.159000
35662,05XCSE20200128 10:00:38.204000
1961,95XCSE20200128 10:01:33.225000
1061,95XCSE20200128 10:06:18.574000
29561,95XCSE20200128 10:06:18.574000
29062,00XCSE20200128 10:20:23.460000
14961,90XCSE20200128 10:41:17.145000
32262,05XCSE20200128 10:54:03.014000
28661,85XCSE20200128 11:07:44.826000
41762,00XCSE20200128 11:45:04.927000
35361,95XCSE20200128 12:38:11.744000
9161,95XCSE20200128 13:08:59.105000
6361,95XCSE20200128 13:08:59.105000
5261,95XCSE20200128 13:08:59.105000
4461,95XCSE20200128 13:08:59.105000
1561,95XCSE20200128 13:08:59.105000
13262,25XCSE20200128 13:30:04.440000
22462,25XCSE20200128 13:30:04.440000
35462,25XCSE20200128 14:16:12.411000
28662,15XCSE20200128 14:51:04.697000
18262,15XCSE20200128 14:59:15.170000
20562,15XCSE20200128 15:13:36.155000
51462,25XCSE20200128 15:35:01.536000
25662,30XCSE20200128 15:54:13.087000
8062,30XCSE20200128 15:54:13.087000
43162,35XCSE20200128 16:12:31.854000
46362,30XCSE20200128 16:36:14.251046
2.47962,13XCSE20200128 16:53:13.933406


29 January 2020
VolumePriceVenueTime CET
9.66962,67  
2862,40XCSE20200129 9:05:15.739000
5962,55XCSE20200129 9:14:10.437000
24962,55XCSE20200129 9:14:10.437000
32562,75XCSE20200129 9:29:50.738000
29362,45XCSE20200129 9:41:33.702000
30062,45XCSE20200129 9:54:01.205000
29562,25XCSE20200129 10:21:10.679000
28962,30XCSE20200129 10:47:14.582000
46362,40XCSE20200129 10:52:31.733000
29062,40XCSE20200129 11:16:57.936000
42762,75XCSE20200129 11:50:51.344000
15262,75XCSE20200129 12:31:45.249000
23062,75XCSE20200129 12:31:45.249000
25562,80XCSE20200129 13:27:41.038000
33262,80XCSE20200129 13:27:41.038000
16962,80XCSE20200129 14:10:07.292000
9462,80XCSE20200129 14:10:07.292000
3262,80XCSE20200129 14:10:07.292000
38862,90XCSE20200129 15:24:06.505000
51362,90XCSE20200129 15:50:10.060000
3862,90XCSE20200129 15:59:10.000000
81162,90XCSE20200129 15:59:10.000000
30362,75XCSE20200129 16:06:06.726000
29762,65XCSE20200129 16:23:26.855000
25162,60XCSE20200129 16:31:05.126878
11762,60XCSE20200129 16:31:05.126910
2.66962,67XCSE20200129 16:37:25.683041


30 January 2020
VolumePriceVenueTime CET
10.36062,20  
2862,30XCSE20200130 9:09:00.412000
7362,30XCSE20200130 9:13:37.241000
18862,30XCSE20200130 9:13:37.241000
7362,30XCSE20200130 9:13:37.241000
3462,05XCSE20200130 9:30:16.008000
25962,05XCSE20200130 9:30:16.008000
13862,20XCSE20200130 9:46:19.529000
17462,20XCSE20200130 9:46:19.529000
7462,35XCSE20200130 10:11:23.466000
24362,35XCSE20200130 10:11:23.466000
5762,35XCSE20200130 10:11:23.466000
29362,30XCSE20200130 10:41:38.719000
4962,60XCSE20200130 10:57:32.194000
34062,60XCSE20200130 10:57:32.194000
40762,60XCSE20200130 11:37:48.298000
31462,60XCSE20200130 12:14:32.007000
4562,30XCSE20200130 12:54:27.449000
13862,30XCSE20200130 12:54:27.617000
9562,50XCSE20200130 13:26:19.104000
35262,50XCSE20200130 13:26:19.104000
3162,20XCSE20200130 13:59:21.189000
20962,20XCSE20200130 13:59:21.189000
3962,20XCSE20200130 13:59:21.189000
1262,20XCSE20200130 13:59:21.189000
29062,00XCSE20200130 14:25:59.740000
31862,00XCSE20200130 14:54:28.846000
8661,80XCSE20200130 15:23:16.013000
20161,80XCSE20200130 15:23:25.864000
53562,00XCSE20200130 15:49:25.114000
30561,85XCSE20200130 16:20:29.659000
29762,15XCSE20200130 16:30:28.837349
14062,15XCSE20200130 16:30:28.837349
1362,15XCSE20200130 16:30:28.837349
15062,15XCSE20200130 16:30:28.837416
42362,05XCSE20200130 16:36:21.112946
18662,05XCSE20200130 16:36:21.112946
18262,05XCSE20200130 16:36:21.112946
70962,05XCSE20200130 16:36:21.112987
2.86062,20XCSE20200130 16:40:23.434656


31 January 2020
VolumePriceVenueTime CET
13.81459,70  
2861,90XCSE20200131 9:02:39.694000
34261,80XCSE20200131 9:09:07.814000
28662,10XCSE20200131 9:19:00.458000
2861,35XCSE20200131 9:29:52.761000
27561,35XCSE20200131 9:29:52.761000
29560,85XCSE20200131 9:43:52.348000
3460,95XCSE20200131 9:54:07.055000
8660,95XCSE20200131 9:54:07.055000
17860,95XCSE20200131 9:54:07.055000
32960,45XCSE20200131 10:14:48.101000
29359,50XCSE20200131 10:25:17.302000
29759,45XCSE20200131 10:53:11.434000
50059,15XCSE20200131 11:06:46.720395
50059,10XCSE20200131 11:06:46.744472
50058,90XCSE20200131 11:14:59.498742
30359,25XCSE20200131 11:20:58.544000
26859,50XCSE20200131 11:29:31.173264
13259,50XCSE20200131 11:29:31.173287
1559,25XCSE20200131 11:32:05.705789
33559,25XCSE20200131 11:32:05.705860
1159,45XCSE20200131 12:01:11.225000
30959,45XCSE20200131 12:01:11.674000
22359,20XCSE20200131 12:40:16.413000
7259,20XCSE20200131 12:40:16.414000
259,50XCSE20200131 13:27:46.666000
38959,50XCSE20200131 13:27:46.666000
28559,00XCSE20200131 14:11:30.103000
31459,20XCSE20200131 14:45:29.737000
25059,10XCSE20200131 14:46:32.401565
50059,10XCSE20200131 14:46:32.401565
29959,20XCSE20200131 15:08:12.944000
29459,25XCSE20200131 15:33:59.299000
29559,85XCSE20200131 15:58:22.055000
29259,60XCSE20200131 16:14:06.567000
19759,50XCSE20200131 16:33:38.309000
8759,50XCSE20200131 16:33:38.309000
13059,60XCSE20200131 16:39:34.203467
3359,60XCSE20200131 16:40:03.961609
6959,60XCSE20200131 16:40:13.948908
40059,65XCSE20200131 16:42:32.812075
31859,70XCSE20200131 16:44:16.997007
4959,70XCSE20200131 16:44:16.997007
15859,70XCSE20200131 16:44:16.997138
3.81459,70XCSE20200131 16:46:01.012292

 

