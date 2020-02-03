3 February 2020

Announcement no. 7/2020

Alm. Brand – Weekly report on share buybacks

In the period 27 January 2020 to 31 January 2020, Alm. Brand A/S bought own shares for a total amount of DKK 3,2 million as part of the share buyback programme announced on 5 February 2019. Of the total share buyback programme of up to DKK 235 million, ordinary share buybacks account for up to DKK 200 million, while DKK 35 million is bought for purposes of the group’s share-based remuneration programme as announced 11 December 2018. The share buyback programme is expected to run until the end of March 2020.

In aggregate, shares of DKK 202.8 million have been bought back, equivalent to 86.3% of the overall programme. Out of the total share buyback, an amount of DKK 185.1 million relates to the ordinary share buyback of up to DKK 200 million, equivalent to a total of 92.5% of this programme.

Under the share buyback programme, the following transactions were made in week 5:

Date No. of

shares Average purchase price (DKK) Transaction value

(DKK) 27 January 2020 8.288 61,88 512.861 28 January 2020 8.979 62,13 557.865 29 January 2020 9.669 62,67 605.956 30 January 2020 10.360 62,20 644.392 31 January 2020 13.814 59,70 824.696 Accumulated during the period 51.110 61,55 3.145.771 Accumulated under the share buyback programme 3.588.657 56,50 202.765.790

Danske Bank manages the share buyback programme, which is completed in accordance with Commission Regulation (EC) No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014, also referred to as the Market Abuse Regulation.

Following the above transactions, Alm. Brand holds 3,585,453 own shares, equivalent to 2.3% of the share capital.

Transactional data relating to share buybacks are provided on the following pages in detailed form and in aggregated form, in accordance with Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016.

Contact

Please direct any questions regarding this announcement to:

Investor Relations Manager Mikael Bo Larsen, on tel. +45 51438002.





Detailed transaction data

27 January 2020 28 January 2020 29 January 2020 30 January 2020 31 January 2020 Number of shares VWAP DKK Number of shares VWAP DKK Number of shares VWAP DKK Number of shares VWAP DKK Number of shares VWAP DKK XCSE 8.288 61,88 8.979 62,13 9.669 62,67 10.360 62,20 13.814 59,70 TRQX 0 0 0 0 0 TRQM 0 0 0 0 0 BATE 0 0 0 0 0 BATD 0 0 0 0 0 CHIX 0 0 0 0 0 CHID 0 0 0 0 0 Total 8.288 61,88 8.979 62,13 9.669 62,67 10.360 62,20 13.814 59,70





27 January 2020 Volume Price Venue Time CET 8.288 61,88 28 61,90 XCSE 20200127 9:04:38.462000 368 61,90 XCSE 20200127 9:20:28.042000 350 61,80 XCSE 20200127 9:38:29.594000 95 61,65 XCSE 20200127 9:54:58.148000 366 61,90 XCSE 20200127 10:02:02.808000 283 61,55 XCSE 20200127 10:23:04.385000 10 62,10 XCSE 20200127 10:43:28.962000 256 62,10 XCSE 20200127 10:44:58.024000 79 62,10 XCSE 20200127 10:44:58.024000 190 61,95 XCSE 20200127 11:01:44.813000 337 61,95 XCSE 20200127 11:34:58.464000 61 61,85 XCSE 20200127 12:07:12.761000 227 61,85 XCSE 20200127 12:17:12.750000 187 62,00 XCSE 20200127 12:38:58.025000 109 62,00 XCSE 20200127 12:38:58.025000 292 62,10 XCSE 20200127 13:23:21.879000 294 61,90 XCSE 20200127 14:46:04.936000 676 61,80 XCSE 20200127 15:27:03.862000 754 61,90 XCSE 20200127 15:37:55.799000 297 61,95 XCSE 20200127 16:01:39.909000 289 61,80 XCSE 20200127 16:11:06.506000 452 61,80 XCSE 20200127 16:15:30.328216 2.288 61,88 XCSE 20200127 16:24:46.931058





28 January 2020 Volume Price Venue Time CET 8.979 62,13 28 62,50 XCSE 20200128 9:02:23.706000 174 62,20 XCSE 20200128 9:26:10.346000 136 62,20 XCSE 20200128 9:26:10.346000 123 62,05 XCSE 20200128 9:30:12.159000 27 62,05 XCSE 20200128 9:30:12.159000 123 62,05 XCSE 20200128 9:30:12.159000 356 62,05 XCSE 20200128 10:00:38.204000 19 61,95 XCSE 20200128 10:01:33.225000 10 61,95 XCSE 20200128 10:06:18.574000 295 61,95 XCSE 20200128 10:06:18.574000 290 62,00 XCSE 20200128 10:20:23.460000 149 61,90 XCSE 20200128 10:41:17.145000 322 62,05 XCSE 20200128 10:54:03.014000 286 61,85 XCSE 20200128 11:07:44.826000 417 62,00 XCSE 20200128 11:45:04.927000 353 61,95 XCSE 20200128 12:38:11.744000 91 61,95 XCSE 20200128 13:08:59.105000 63 61,95 XCSE 20200128 13:08:59.105000 52 61,95 XCSE 20200128 13:08:59.105000 44 61,95 XCSE 20200128 13:08:59.105000 15 61,95 XCSE 20200128 13:08:59.105000 132 62,25 XCSE 20200128 13:30:04.440000 224 62,25 XCSE 20200128 13:30:04.440000 354 62,25 XCSE 20200128 14:16:12.411000 286 62,15 XCSE 20200128 14:51:04.697000 182 62,15 XCSE 20200128 14:59:15.170000 205 62,15 XCSE 20200128 15:13:36.155000 514 62,25 XCSE 20200128 15:35:01.536000 256 62,30 XCSE 20200128 15:54:13.087000 80 62,30 XCSE 20200128 15:54:13.087000 431 62,35 XCSE 20200128 16:12:31.854000 463 62,30 XCSE 20200128 16:36:14.251046 2.479 62,13 XCSE 20200128 16:53:13.933406





29 January 2020 Volume Price Venue Time CET 9.669 62,67 28 62,40 XCSE 20200129 9:05:15.739000 59 62,55 XCSE 20200129 9:14:10.437000 249 62,55 XCSE 20200129 9:14:10.437000 325 62,75 XCSE 20200129 9:29:50.738000 293 62,45 XCSE 20200129 9:41:33.702000 300 62,45 XCSE 20200129 9:54:01.205000 295 62,25 XCSE 20200129 10:21:10.679000 289 62,30 XCSE 20200129 10:47:14.582000 463 62,40 XCSE 20200129 10:52:31.733000 290 62,40 XCSE 20200129 11:16:57.936000 427 62,75 XCSE 20200129 11:50:51.344000 152 62,75 XCSE 20200129 12:31:45.249000 230 62,75 XCSE 20200129 12:31:45.249000 255 62,80 XCSE 20200129 13:27:41.038000 332 62,80 XCSE 20200129 13:27:41.038000 169 62,80 XCSE 20200129 14:10:07.292000 94 62,80 XCSE 20200129 14:10:07.292000 32 62,80 XCSE 20200129 14:10:07.292000 388 62,90 XCSE 20200129 15:24:06.505000 513 62,90 XCSE 20200129 15:50:10.060000 38 62,90 XCSE 20200129 15:59:10.000000 811 62,90 XCSE 20200129 15:59:10.000000 303 62,75 XCSE 20200129 16:06:06.726000 297 62,65 XCSE 20200129 16:23:26.855000 251 62,60 XCSE 20200129 16:31:05.126878 117 62,60 XCSE 20200129 16:31:05.126910 2.669 62,67 XCSE 20200129 16:37:25.683041





30 January 2020 Volume Price Venue Time CET 10.360 62,20 28 62,30 XCSE 20200130 9:09:00.412000 73 62,30 XCSE 20200130 9:13:37.241000 188 62,30 XCSE 20200130 9:13:37.241000 73 62,30 XCSE 20200130 9:13:37.241000 34 62,05 XCSE 20200130 9:30:16.008000 259 62,05 XCSE 20200130 9:30:16.008000 138 62,20 XCSE 20200130 9:46:19.529000 174 62,20 XCSE 20200130 9:46:19.529000 74 62,35 XCSE 20200130 10:11:23.466000 243 62,35 XCSE 20200130 10:11:23.466000 57 62,35 XCSE 20200130 10:11:23.466000 293 62,30 XCSE 20200130 10:41:38.719000 49 62,60 XCSE 20200130 10:57:32.194000 340 62,60 XCSE 20200130 10:57:32.194000 407 62,60 XCSE 20200130 11:37:48.298000 314 62,60 XCSE 20200130 12:14:32.007000 45 62,30 XCSE 20200130 12:54:27.449000 138 62,30 XCSE 20200130 12:54:27.617000 95 62,50 XCSE 20200130 13:26:19.104000 352 62,50 XCSE 20200130 13:26:19.104000 31 62,20 XCSE 20200130 13:59:21.189000 209 62,20 XCSE 20200130 13:59:21.189000 39 62,20 XCSE 20200130 13:59:21.189000 12 62,20 XCSE 20200130 13:59:21.189000 290 62,00 XCSE 20200130 14:25:59.740000 318 62,00 XCSE 20200130 14:54:28.846000 86 61,80 XCSE 20200130 15:23:16.013000 201 61,80 XCSE 20200130 15:23:25.864000 535 62,00 XCSE 20200130 15:49:25.114000 305 61,85 XCSE 20200130 16:20:29.659000 297 62,15 XCSE 20200130 16:30:28.837349 140 62,15 XCSE 20200130 16:30:28.837349 13 62,15 XCSE 20200130 16:30:28.837349 150 62,15 XCSE 20200130 16:30:28.837416 423 62,05 XCSE 20200130 16:36:21.112946 186 62,05 XCSE 20200130 16:36:21.112946 182 62,05 XCSE 20200130 16:36:21.112946 709 62,05 XCSE 20200130 16:36:21.112987 2.860 62,20 XCSE 20200130 16:40:23.434656





31 January 2020 Volume Price Venue Time CET 13.814 59,70 28 61,90 XCSE 20200131 9:02:39.694000 342 61,80 XCSE 20200131 9:09:07.814000 286 62,10 XCSE 20200131 9:19:00.458000 28 61,35 XCSE 20200131 9:29:52.761000 275 61,35 XCSE 20200131 9:29:52.761000 295 60,85 XCSE 20200131 9:43:52.348000 34 60,95 XCSE 20200131 9:54:07.055000 86 60,95 XCSE 20200131 9:54:07.055000 178 60,95 XCSE 20200131 9:54:07.055000 329 60,45 XCSE 20200131 10:14:48.101000 293 59,50 XCSE 20200131 10:25:17.302000 297 59,45 XCSE 20200131 10:53:11.434000 500 59,15 XCSE 20200131 11:06:46.720395 500 59,10 XCSE 20200131 11:06:46.744472 500 58,90 XCSE 20200131 11:14:59.498742 303 59,25 XCSE 20200131 11:20:58.544000 268 59,50 XCSE 20200131 11:29:31.173264 132 59,50 XCSE 20200131 11:29:31.173287 15 59,25 XCSE 20200131 11:32:05.705789 335 59,25 XCSE 20200131 11:32:05.705860 11 59,45 XCSE 20200131 12:01:11.225000 309 59,45 XCSE 20200131 12:01:11.674000 223 59,20 XCSE 20200131 12:40:16.413000 72 59,20 XCSE 20200131 12:40:16.414000 2 59,50 XCSE 20200131 13:27:46.666000 389 59,50 XCSE 20200131 13:27:46.666000 285 59,00 XCSE 20200131 14:11:30.103000 314 59,20 XCSE 20200131 14:45:29.737000 250 59,10 XCSE 20200131 14:46:32.401565 500 59,10 XCSE 20200131 14:46:32.401565 299 59,20 XCSE 20200131 15:08:12.944000 294 59,25 XCSE 20200131 15:33:59.299000 295 59,85 XCSE 20200131 15:58:22.055000 292 59,60 XCSE 20200131 16:14:06.567000 197 59,50 XCSE 20200131 16:33:38.309000 87 59,50 XCSE 20200131 16:33:38.309000 130 59,60 XCSE 20200131 16:39:34.203467 33 59,60 XCSE 20200131 16:40:03.961609 69 59,60 XCSE 20200131 16:40:13.948908 400 59,65 XCSE 20200131 16:42:32.812075 318 59,70 XCSE 20200131 16:44:16.997007 49 59,70 XCSE 20200131 16:44:16.997007 158 59,70 XCSE 20200131 16:44:16.997138 3.814 59,70 XCSE 20200131 16:46:01.012292





Attachment