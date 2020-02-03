3 February 2020
Announcement no. 7/2020
Alm. Brand – Weekly report on share buybacks
In the period 27 January 2020 to 31 January 2020, Alm. Brand A/S bought own shares for a total amount of DKK 3,2 million as part of the share buyback programme announced on 5 February 2019. Of the total share buyback programme of up to DKK 235 million, ordinary share buybacks account for up to DKK 200 million, while DKK 35 million is bought for purposes of the group’s share-based remuneration programme as announced 11 December 2018. The share buyback programme is expected to run until the end of March 2020.
In aggregate, shares of DKK 202.8 million have been bought back, equivalent to 86.3% of the overall programme. Out of the total share buyback, an amount of DKK 185.1 million relates to the ordinary share buyback of up to DKK 200 million, equivalent to a total of 92.5% of this programme.
Under the share buyback programme, the following transactions were made in week 5:
|Date
|No. of
shares
|Average purchase price (DKK)
|Transaction value
(DKK)
|27 January 2020
|8.288
|61,88
|512.861
|28 January 2020
|8.979
|62,13
|557.865
|29 January 2020
|9.669
|62,67
|605.956
|30 January 2020
|10.360
|62,20
|644.392
|31 January 2020
|13.814
|59,70
|824.696
|Accumulated during the period
|51.110
|61,55
|3.145.771
|Accumulated under the share buyback programme
|3.588.657
|56,50
|202.765.790
Danske Bank manages the share buyback programme, which is completed in accordance with Commission Regulation (EC) No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014, also referred to as the Market Abuse Regulation.
Following the above transactions, Alm. Brand holds 3,585,453 own shares, equivalent to 2.3% of the share capital.
Transactional data relating to share buybacks are provided on the following pages in detailed form and in aggregated form, in accordance with Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016.
Contact
Please direct any questions regarding this announcement to:
Investor Relations Manager Mikael Bo Larsen, on tel. +45 51438002.
Detailed transaction data
|27 January 2020
|28 January 2020
|29 January 2020
|30 January 2020
|31 January 2020
|Number of shares
|VWAP DKK
|Number of shares
|VWAP DKK
|Number of shares
|VWAP DKK
|Number of shares
|VWAP DKK
|Number of shares
|VWAP DKK
|XCSE
|8.288
|61,88
|8.979
|62,13
|9.669
|62,67
|10.360
|62,20
|13.814
|59,70
|TRQX
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|TRQM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|BATE
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|BATD
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|CHIX
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|CHID
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Total
|8.288
|61,88
|8.979
|62,13
|9.669
|62,67
|10.360
|62,20
|13.814
|59,70
|27 January 2020
|Volume
|Price
|Venue
|Time CET
|8.288
|61,88
|28
|61,90
|XCSE
|20200127 9:04:38.462000
|368
|61,90
|XCSE
|20200127 9:20:28.042000
|350
|61,80
|XCSE
|20200127 9:38:29.594000
|95
|61,65
|XCSE
|20200127 9:54:58.148000
|366
|61,90
|XCSE
|20200127 10:02:02.808000
|283
|61,55
|XCSE
|20200127 10:23:04.385000
|10
|62,10
|XCSE
|20200127 10:43:28.962000
|256
|62,10
|XCSE
|20200127 10:44:58.024000
|79
|62,10
|XCSE
|20200127 10:44:58.024000
|190
|61,95
|XCSE
|20200127 11:01:44.813000
|337
|61,95
|XCSE
|20200127 11:34:58.464000
|61
|61,85
|XCSE
|20200127 12:07:12.761000
|227
|61,85
|XCSE
|20200127 12:17:12.750000
|187
|62,00
|XCSE
|20200127 12:38:58.025000
|109
|62,00
|XCSE
|20200127 12:38:58.025000
|292
|62,10
|XCSE
|20200127 13:23:21.879000
|294
|61,90
|XCSE
|20200127 14:46:04.936000
|676
|61,80
|XCSE
|20200127 15:27:03.862000
|754
|61,90
|XCSE
|20200127 15:37:55.799000
|297
|61,95
|XCSE
|20200127 16:01:39.909000
|289
|61,80
|XCSE
|20200127 16:11:06.506000
|452
|61,80
|XCSE
|20200127 16:15:30.328216
|2.288
|61,88
|XCSE
|20200127 16:24:46.931058
|28 January 2020
|Volume
|Price
|Venue
|Time CET
|8.979
|62,13
|28
|62,50
|XCSE
|20200128 9:02:23.706000
|174
|62,20
|XCSE
|20200128 9:26:10.346000
|136
|62,20
|XCSE
|20200128 9:26:10.346000
|123
|62,05
|XCSE
|20200128 9:30:12.159000
|27
|62,05
|XCSE
|20200128 9:30:12.159000
|123
|62,05
|XCSE
|20200128 9:30:12.159000
|356
|62,05
|XCSE
|20200128 10:00:38.204000
|19
|61,95
|XCSE
|20200128 10:01:33.225000
|10
|61,95
|XCSE
|20200128 10:06:18.574000
|295
|61,95
|XCSE
|20200128 10:06:18.574000
|290
|62,00
|XCSE
|20200128 10:20:23.460000
|149
|61,90
|XCSE
|20200128 10:41:17.145000
|322
|62,05
|XCSE
|20200128 10:54:03.014000
|286
|61,85
|XCSE
|20200128 11:07:44.826000
|417
|62,00
|XCSE
|20200128 11:45:04.927000
|353
|61,95
|XCSE
|20200128 12:38:11.744000
|91
|61,95
|XCSE
|20200128 13:08:59.105000
|63
|61,95
|XCSE
|20200128 13:08:59.105000
|52
|61,95
|XCSE
|20200128 13:08:59.105000
|44
|61,95
|XCSE
|20200128 13:08:59.105000
|15
|61,95
|XCSE
|20200128 13:08:59.105000
|132
|62,25
|XCSE
|20200128 13:30:04.440000
|224
|62,25
|XCSE
|20200128 13:30:04.440000
|354
|62,25
|XCSE
|20200128 14:16:12.411000
|286
|62,15
|XCSE
|20200128 14:51:04.697000
|182
|62,15
|XCSE
|20200128 14:59:15.170000
|205
|62,15
|XCSE
|20200128 15:13:36.155000
|514
|62,25
|XCSE
|20200128 15:35:01.536000
|256
|62,30
|XCSE
|20200128 15:54:13.087000
|80
|62,30
|XCSE
|20200128 15:54:13.087000
|431
|62,35
|XCSE
|20200128 16:12:31.854000
|463
|62,30
|XCSE
|20200128 16:36:14.251046
|2.479
|62,13
|XCSE
|20200128 16:53:13.933406
|29 January 2020
|Volume
|Price
|Venue
|Time CET
|9.669
|62,67
|28
|62,40
|XCSE
|20200129 9:05:15.739000
|59
|62,55
|XCSE
|20200129 9:14:10.437000
|249
|62,55
|XCSE
|20200129 9:14:10.437000
|325
|62,75
|XCSE
|20200129 9:29:50.738000
|293
|62,45
|XCSE
|20200129 9:41:33.702000
|300
|62,45
|XCSE
|20200129 9:54:01.205000
|295
|62,25
|XCSE
|20200129 10:21:10.679000
|289
|62,30
|XCSE
|20200129 10:47:14.582000
|463
|62,40
|XCSE
|20200129 10:52:31.733000
|290
|62,40
|XCSE
|20200129 11:16:57.936000
|427
|62,75
|XCSE
|20200129 11:50:51.344000
|152
|62,75
|XCSE
|20200129 12:31:45.249000
|230
|62,75
|XCSE
|20200129 12:31:45.249000
|255
|62,80
|XCSE
|20200129 13:27:41.038000
|332
|62,80
|XCSE
|20200129 13:27:41.038000
|169
|62,80
|XCSE
|20200129 14:10:07.292000
|94
|62,80
|XCSE
|20200129 14:10:07.292000
|32
|62,80
|XCSE
|20200129 14:10:07.292000
|388
|62,90
|XCSE
|20200129 15:24:06.505000
|513
|62,90
|XCSE
|20200129 15:50:10.060000
|38
|62,90
|XCSE
|20200129 15:59:10.000000
|811
|62,90
|XCSE
|20200129 15:59:10.000000
|303
|62,75
|XCSE
|20200129 16:06:06.726000
|297
|62,65
|XCSE
|20200129 16:23:26.855000
|251
|62,60
|XCSE
|20200129 16:31:05.126878
|117
|62,60
|XCSE
|20200129 16:31:05.126910
|2.669
|62,67
|XCSE
|20200129 16:37:25.683041
|30 January 2020
|Volume
|Price
|Venue
|Time CET
|10.360
|62,20
|28
|62,30
|XCSE
|20200130 9:09:00.412000
|73
|62,30
|XCSE
|20200130 9:13:37.241000
|188
|62,30
|XCSE
|20200130 9:13:37.241000
|73
|62,30
|XCSE
|20200130 9:13:37.241000
|34
|62,05
|XCSE
|20200130 9:30:16.008000
|259
|62,05
|XCSE
|20200130 9:30:16.008000
|138
|62,20
|XCSE
|20200130 9:46:19.529000
|174
|62,20
|XCSE
|20200130 9:46:19.529000
|74
|62,35
|XCSE
|20200130 10:11:23.466000
|243
|62,35
|XCSE
|20200130 10:11:23.466000
|57
|62,35
|XCSE
|20200130 10:11:23.466000
|293
|62,30
|XCSE
|20200130 10:41:38.719000
|49
|62,60
|XCSE
|20200130 10:57:32.194000
|340
|62,60
|XCSE
|20200130 10:57:32.194000
|407
|62,60
|XCSE
|20200130 11:37:48.298000
|314
|62,60
|XCSE
|20200130 12:14:32.007000
|45
|62,30
|XCSE
|20200130 12:54:27.449000
|138
|62,30
|XCSE
|20200130 12:54:27.617000
|95
|62,50
|XCSE
|20200130 13:26:19.104000
|352
|62,50
|XCSE
|20200130 13:26:19.104000
|31
|62,20
|XCSE
|20200130 13:59:21.189000
|209
|62,20
|XCSE
|20200130 13:59:21.189000
|39
|62,20
|XCSE
|20200130 13:59:21.189000
|12
|62,20
|XCSE
|20200130 13:59:21.189000
|290
|62,00
|XCSE
|20200130 14:25:59.740000
|318
|62,00
|XCSE
|20200130 14:54:28.846000
|86
|61,80
|XCSE
|20200130 15:23:16.013000
|201
|61,80
|XCSE
|20200130 15:23:25.864000
|535
|62,00
|XCSE
|20200130 15:49:25.114000
|305
|61,85
|XCSE
|20200130 16:20:29.659000
|297
|62,15
|XCSE
|20200130 16:30:28.837349
|140
|62,15
|XCSE
|20200130 16:30:28.837349
|13
|62,15
|XCSE
|20200130 16:30:28.837349
|150
|62,15
|XCSE
|20200130 16:30:28.837416
|423
|62,05
|XCSE
|20200130 16:36:21.112946
|186
|62,05
|XCSE
|20200130 16:36:21.112946
|182
|62,05
|XCSE
|20200130 16:36:21.112946
|709
|62,05
|XCSE
|20200130 16:36:21.112987
|2.860
|62,20
|XCSE
|20200130 16:40:23.434656
|31 January 2020
|Volume
|Price
|Venue
|Time CET
|13.814
|59,70
|28
|61,90
|XCSE
|20200131 9:02:39.694000
|342
|61,80
|XCSE
|20200131 9:09:07.814000
|286
|62,10
|XCSE
|20200131 9:19:00.458000
|28
|61,35
|XCSE
|20200131 9:29:52.761000
|275
|61,35
|XCSE
|20200131 9:29:52.761000
|295
|60,85
|XCSE
|20200131 9:43:52.348000
|34
|60,95
|XCSE
|20200131 9:54:07.055000
|86
|60,95
|XCSE
|20200131 9:54:07.055000
|178
|60,95
|XCSE
|20200131 9:54:07.055000
|329
|60,45
|XCSE
|20200131 10:14:48.101000
|293
|59,50
|XCSE
|20200131 10:25:17.302000
|297
|59,45
|XCSE
|20200131 10:53:11.434000
|500
|59,15
|XCSE
|20200131 11:06:46.720395
|500
|59,10
|XCSE
|20200131 11:06:46.744472
|500
|58,90
|XCSE
|20200131 11:14:59.498742
|303
|59,25
|XCSE
|20200131 11:20:58.544000
|268
|59,50
|XCSE
|20200131 11:29:31.173264
|132
|59,50
|XCSE
|20200131 11:29:31.173287
|15
|59,25
|XCSE
|20200131 11:32:05.705789
|335
|59,25
|XCSE
|20200131 11:32:05.705860
|11
|59,45
|XCSE
|20200131 12:01:11.225000
|309
|59,45
|XCSE
|20200131 12:01:11.674000
|223
|59,20
|XCSE
|20200131 12:40:16.413000
|72
|59,20
|XCSE
|20200131 12:40:16.414000
|2
|59,50
|XCSE
|20200131 13:27:46.666000
|389
|59,50
|XCSE
|20200131 13:27:46.666000
|285
|59,00
|XCSE
|20200131 14:11:30.103000
|314
|59,20
|XCSE
|20200131 14:45:29.737000
|250
|59,10
|XCSE
|20200131 14:46:32.401565
|500
|59,10
|XCSE
|20200131 14:46:32.401565
|299
|59,20
|XCSE
|20200131 15:08:12.944000
|294
|59,25
|XCSE
|20200131 15:33:59.299000
|295
|59,85
|XCSE
|20200131 15:58:22.055000
|292
|59,60
|XCSE
|20200131 16:14:06.567000
|197
|59,50
|XCSE
|20200131 16:33:38.309000
|87
|59,50
|XCSE
|20200131 16:33:38.309000
|130
|59,60
|XCSE
|20200131 16:39:34.203467
|33
|59,60
|XCSE
|20200131 16:40:03.961609
|69
|59,60
|XCSE
|20200131 16:40:13.948908
|400
|59,65
|XCSE
|20200131 16:42:32.812075
|318
|59,70
|XCSE
|20200131 16:44:16.997007
|49
|59,70
|XCSE
|20200131 16:44:16.997007
|158
|59,70
|XCSE
|20200131 16:44:16.997138
|3.814
|59,70
|XCSE
|20200131 16:46:01.012292
Attachment
ALM Brand A/S
København Ø, DENMARK
