This new study highlights the latest technological, economic, strategic and consumption trends that could impact the future sector.
Scope
The doubts surrounding the future of the audiovisual sector are changing in nature. It is now accepted that linear television channels will not disappear tomorrow, but they will be consumed less as OTT is consumed more. In the same vein, IP will continue to play a growing role in content distribution, and the use of mobile devices will increase even more.
As for business models, it's clear that SVOD will continue to develop, although targeted advertising - including on TV - will be increasingly used and will contribute significantly to the sector's revenues.
It's now just a matter of when all this will happen.
The only true unknown in the future audiovisual landscape is what Europe's influence will be, faced with the dominance of the United States and the ascendancy of China.
Key Topics Covered
1. Executive Summary
1.1. Europe, a market losing momentum
1.2. Three possible trajectories for the European market
1.3. Europe 2030 overview
2. Underlying trends
2.1. Consumption
2.2. The role of data
2.3. Artificial intelligence
2.4. Blockchain
2.5. AR/VR
2.6. The arrival of 5G
2.7. Trends in the subscription-TV market
2.8. Player strategies accelerating the pay-TV transition
2.9. Increased use of targeted TV advertising
2.10. The internet giants
3. The conditions for Europe's possible scenarios
3.1. Is the European market in danger?
3.2. What options exist for European public authorities?
3.3. Three possible trajectories for the European market
4. Market forecasts
4.1. Market forecasts - Scope
4.2. TV and video market forecasts worldwide in 2030
4.3. Europe 2030: intermediate scenario (Small Steps)
4.4. Europe 2030: return to growth scenario (New Deal)
4.5. Europe 2030: erosion scenario (The Great Depression)
4.6. Europe 2030 overview
