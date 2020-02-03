New York, Feb. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global CBD Skincare Market 2020-2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05843262/?utm_source=GNW

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by benefits of CBD in skincare. In addition, growing demand among millennial and middle-aged populations is anticipated to boost the growth of the global CBD skincare market as well.



Market Segmentation

The global CBD skincare market is segmented as below:

Type

• Oils

• Cream, Moisturizer, And Cleanser

• Mask, Serum, And Lotion



Source

• Hemp

• Marijuana



Geographic segmentation

• North America

• APAC

• Europe

• South America

• MEA



Key Trends for global CBD skincare market growth

This study identifies growing demand among millennial and middle-aged populations as the prime reasons driving the global CBD skincare market growth during the next few years.

Prominent vendors in global CBD skincare market

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the global CBD skincare market, including some of the vendors such as Cannuka LLC, Cronos Group Inc., Elixinol Global Ltd., Endoca BV, Isodiol International Inc., Josie Maran Cosmetics LLC, Khiron Life Sciences Corp., L’Oréal SA, Medical Marijuana Inc. and The CBD Skincare Co.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

