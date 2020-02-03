Dublin, Feb. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Vacuum Evaporators Market by Type Of Technology (Heat Pump, Mvr, Thermal), Application (Wastewater Treatment, Product Processing), End-Use Industry (Chemical & Petrochemical, Automotive, Food & Beverage, Energy & Power), Geography - Global Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The vacuum evaporators market is projected to grow from USD 2.2 billion in 2019 to USD 3.1 billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 6.9% from 2019 to 2024.

The implementation of stringent environmental regulations, water scarcity across the globe, and increasing adoption of zero liquid discharge (ZLD) systems are major factors driving the vacuum evaporators market.



The wastewater treatment application segment is anticipated to lead the vacuum evaporators market during the forecast period



Based on application, the wastewater treatment segment led the vacuum evaporators market in 2018, in terms of value, and is also projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Formulation and stringent implementation of various regulations regarding the discharge of effluents are expected to drive the demand for vacuum evaporators. These environmental regulations compel companies around the globe to ensure zero liquid discharge into the environment. Therefore, various end-use industries, such as automotive, pharmaceutical, chemical & petrochemical, and food & beverage, are installing ZLD systems.



The MVR vacuum evaporators segment is projected to lead the market, by type of technology, during the forecast period



By type of technology, the MVR (mechanical vapor recompression) vacuum evaporators segment is projected to lead the vacuum evaporators market during the forecast period. MVR vacuum evaporators have, for decades, been used in the manufacturing industry for purposes such as desalinating sea water, concentrating juices, and treating wastewater on large industrial scales. The MVR technology is newer compared to Thermal Vapor Recompression (TVR) and is rapidly replacing TVR in European and North American countries. However, MVR vacuum evaporators are costlier and consume more energy as compared to the other types.



Asia Pacific is projected to register the highest CAGR in the vacuum evaporators market during the forecast period



The vacuum evaporators market in Asia Pacific is projected to grow at the highest rate from 2019 to 2024. The region is home to some of the fastest-growing economies in the world. China, Japan, India, South Korea, Malaysia, Australia, and the Rest of Asia Pacific are considered for the study of the Asia Pacific vacuum evaporators market. China, India, and Japan are witnessing rapid industrial, manufacturing, and infrastructural growth.

Some of the economies in Asia Pacific have tremendous market potential in terms of rising population, favorable government policy, industrial growth, and others. China and India are the two fastest-growing economies in the world. Economic growth is expected to increase industrial activities in these countries, leading to increased demand for treated water. This, in turn, is expected to grow the market for vacuum evaporators in the Asia Pacific region.



Key Topics Covered



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in Vacuum Evaporators Market

4.2 Vacuum Evaporators Market, By Region

4.3 North America Vacuum Evaporators Market, By End-Use Industry and Country

4.4 Vacuum Evaporators Market, By Major Countries



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Implementation of Stringent Environmental Regulations and Water Scarcity Across the Globe

5.2.1.2 Increasing Adoption of Zero Liquid Discharge Systems

5.2.1.3 Limited Availability of Freshwater

5.2.1.4 Expanding Global Manufacturing Industry

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 High Installation and Operational Costs of Vacuum Evaporators

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Increasing Concerns Over the Disposal of Brine Concentrates Into Oceans

5.2.3.2 Rising Population and Rapid Urbanization in Emerging Economies

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Lack of Awareness Regarding the Disposal of Wastewater Concentrates in Several Regions

5.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis



6 Vacuum Evaporators Market, By Type of Technology

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Heat Pump Vacuum Evaporators

6.3 Mechanical Vapor Recompression Vacuum Evaporators

6.4 Thermal Vacuum Evaporators



7 Vacuum Evaporators Market, By Application

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Wastewater Treatment

7.3 Product Processing

7.4 Others



8 Vacuum Evaporators Market, By End-Use Industry

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Chemical & Petrochemical

8.2.1 Chemical Processing

8.2.2 Petrochemical Processing

8.3 Electronics & Semiconductor

8.4 Energy & Power

8.5 Food & Beverage

8.5.1 Food Processing

8.5.2 Beverage Processing

8.6 Pharmaceutical

8.6.1 Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API)

8.6.2 Formulations

8.7 Automotive

8.8 Others



9 Vacuum Evaporators Market, By Region

9.1 Introduction

9.2 North America

9.3 Asia Pacific

9.4 Europe

9.5 Middle East & Africa

9.6 South America



10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Competitive Landscape Mapping

10.2.1 Visionary Leaders

10.2.2 Innovators

10.2.3 Dynamic Differentiators

10.2.4 Emerging Companies

10.3 Competitive Benchmarking

10.3.1 Strength of Product Portfolio

10.3.2 Business Strategy Excellence

10.4 Overview

10.5 Competitive Situations & Trends

10.5.1 Product Launches

10.5.2 Partnerships

10.5.3 Agreements

10.6 Market Share Analysis



11 Company Profiles

11.1 Veolia Water Technologies

11.2 SPX Flow Inc.

11.3 JEOL Ltd.

11.4 Condorchem Envitech

11.5 Eco-Techno S.R.L.

11.6 Suez Water Technologies & Solutions

11.7 GEA Group AG

11.8 H2o GmbH

11.9 De Dietrich Process Systems

11.10 Sanshin Mfg. Co. Ltd.

11.11 Lenntech

11.12 Saltworks Technologies Inc.

11.13 Bucher Unipektin

11.14 Nol-Tec Europe S.R.L.

11.15 Alfa Laval

11.16 Zhejiang Taikang Evaporator Co. Ltd.

11.17 Belmar Technologies Ltd.

11.18 Hebei Leheng Energy Saving Equipment Co. Ltd.

11.19 Unitop Aquacare Ltd.

11.20 Sasakura Engineering Co. Ltd.

11.21 3V Tech S.p.A.

11.22 Vilokan Recycling Tech

11.23 Samsco Corporation

11.24 Praj Industries Ltd.

11.25 3R Technology

11.26 Kovofini

11.27 Encon Evaporators

11.28 S.A.I.T.A. S.R.L.

11.29 KMU LOFT Cleanwater GmbH



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/wfquqr

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900