ARTEFACT

Société Anonyme au capital de 3 307 870,00 €

19 Rue Richer 75009 PARIS

418 267 704 R.C.S. PARIS

CAPITAL AND VOTING RIGHTS MONTHLY DECLARATION

In accordance with articles L233-8 of commercial law and

223-16 of the General Regulation of the Financial Markets Authority (AMF)

Date Total number of shares Number of voting rights exercisable January 31, 2020 33 078 700 33 078 700

