Luxembourg, 3rd February 2020

SHARES REPURCHASE PROGRAMME
Authorized by the shareholders’ meeting held on 28th June 2017
Implemented upon the decision of the Board of Directors dated 13th December 2019

DISCLOSURE OF PURCHASES
EFFECTED FROM 27th JANUARY 2020 to 31st JANUARY 2020

Market: Euro MTF, Luxembourg
Type of shares: ordinary shares ISIN FR0010245803

Trading dateNumber of shares purchasedWeighted average price (Eur)Amount of purchases (Eur)PurposeMarket
27th January 2020-----
28th January 2020111 0536.95771 818CancellationEuro MTF Luxembourg
29th January 2020-----
30th January 2020-----
31st January 2020-----
Total111 053-771 818--

Repurchase programme full description dated 17th December 2019 is available on Velcan Holdings website

*          *          *

