





Luxembourg, 3rd February 2020

SHARES REPURCHASE PROGRAMME

Authorized by the shareholders’ meeting held on 28th June 2017

Implemented upon the decision of the Board of Directors dated 13th December 2019

DISCLOSURE OF PURCHASES

EFFECTED FROM 27th JANUARY 2020 to 31st JANUARY 2020

Market: Euro MTF, Luxembourg

Type of shares: ordinary shares ISIN FR0010245803

Trading date Number of shares purchased Weighted average price (Eur) Amount of purchases (Eur) Purpose Market 27th January 2020 - - - - - 28th January 2020 111 053 6.95 771 818 Cancellation Euro MTF Luxembourg 29th January 2020 - - - - - 30th January 2020 - - - - - 31st January 2020 - - - - - Total 111 053 - 771 818 - -

Repurchase programme full description dated 17th December 2019 is available on Velcan Holdings website

* * *

Regulatory information available on www.velcan.lu



Investor Relations Contact investor@velcan.lu



Attachment