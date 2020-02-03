New York, Feb. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Styrene-Butadiene-Styrene (SBS) Block Copolymer Market 2020-2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05658024/?utm_source=GNW

52 thousand t during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period. Our reports on global styrene-butadiene-styrene (SBS) block copolymer market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increased demand from construction industry in emerging economies. In addition, growing consumption of SBS block copolymers in adhesives and sealant applications is anticipated to boost the growth of the global styrene-butadiene-styrene (SBS) block copolymer market as well.



Market Segmentation

The global styrene-butadiene-styrene (SBS) block copolymer market is segmented as below:

Application

• Polymer and asphalt modification (PAM)

• Adhesive, sealant, and coating (ASC)

• Others



Geographic segmentation

• North America

• APAC

• Europe

• South America

• MEA



Key Trends for global styrene-butadiene-styrene (SBS) block copolymer market growth

This study identifies growing consumption of SBS block copolymers in adhesives and sealant applications as the prime reasons driving the global styrene-butadiene-styrene (SBS) block copolymer market growth during the next few years.

Prominent vendors in global styrene-butadiene-styrene (SBS) block copolymer market

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the global styrene-butadiene-styrene (SBS) block copolymer market, including some of the vendors such as Asahi Kasei Corp., BASF SE, Chi Mei Corp., China Petrochemical Corp., Denka Co. Ltd., Eastman Chemical Co., Grupo Dynasol, Kraton Corp., LCY GROUP, and LG Electronics Inc.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

