The LiDAR drone market is projected to grow from USD 133 million in 2020 to USD 392 million by 2025; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 24.2% from 2020 to 2025.

Key factors fueling the growth of this market include easing of regulations related to the use of commercial drones in different applications and growing demand for LiDAR drones for use in corridor mapping and precision agriculture applications. However, the stringent regulations and restrictions related to the use of drones in various countries are expected to hinder the growth of the market during the forecast period.



The medium-range LiDAR drones segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



The medium-range LiDAR drones segment is projected to lead the market from 2020 to 2025. Medium-range LiDAR drones fly at an altitude ranging from 200m to 500m. They can be deployed to scan large areas. Moreover, the governments of a number of countries have moderate regulations for using medium-range LiDAR drones.



The rotary-wing LiDAR drones segment is projected to grow at a higher CAGR than the fixed-wing LiDAR drones segment from 2020 to 2025.



Among types, the rotary-wing LiDAR drones segment is projected to witness at a higher CAGR than the fixed-wing LiDAR drones segment during the forecast period. The growth of this segment can be attributed to the increased demand for rotary-wing LiDAR drones in surveying operations owing to the flexibility offered by them. Rotary-wing LiDAR drones offer improved maneuverability and flexibility than fixed-wing LiDAR drones. They are of low cost. Rotary-wing LiDAR drones have low power consumption as they are lightweight. These LiDAR drones can fly at low altitudes and enable highly accurate data acquisition to create a detailed 3D point cloud. The development of 4D LiDAR sensors, which are lighter than traditional LiDAR sensors, has led to an increased demand for rotary-wing drones that are equipped with these sensors. This, in turn, is expected to drive the growth of the rotary-wing LiDAR drones segment of the market during the forecast period.



The LiDAR drone market in Asia Pacific (APAC) is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2020 to 2025.



The LiDAR drone market in APAC is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth of the market in this region can be attributed to the increased use of LiDAR drones for surveying and mapping applications owing to rise in the number of infrastructure development projects, increased focus of governments on forest management, and increase in mining activities in the region. Moreover, moderate government policies related to the use of LiDAR drones and easy availability of low-cost LiDAR drones in the region are expected to drive the growth of the LiDAR drone market in APAC during the forecast period.



Key Topics Covered



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Growth Opportunities in LiDAR Drone Market

4.2 LiDAR Drone Market, By Range

4.3 Market, By Country

4.4 Market, By Application and Region



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Easing of Regulations Related to Use of Commercial Drones in Different Applications

5.2.1.2 Growing Demand for LiDAR Drones for Corridor Mapping and Precision Agriculture Applications

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Easy Availability of Low-Cost and Lightweight Photogrammetry Systems

5.2.2.2 Stringent Regulations and Restrictions Related to Use of Drones in Various Countries

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Initiatives Undertaken By Governments of Different Countries to Encourage Use of LiDAR Drones for Large-Scale Surveys

5.2.3.2 Emergence of 4D LiDAR Sensors

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 High Purchasing and Operational Costs of LiDAR Drones

5.3 Value Chain Analysis

5.3.1 LiDAR Drone Value Chain



6 LiDAR Drone Market, By Component

6.1 Introduction

6.2 LiDAR Lasers

6.2.1 Increased Use of LiDAR Lasers in Drones Leading to Rise in Their Global Demand

6.3 Navigation and Positioning Systems

6.3.1 Rise in Use of Navigation and Positioning Systems in LiDAR Drones to Obtain Their Accurate Geographical Information

6.4 UAV Cameras

6.4.1 Increased Demand for UAV Cameras to Combine LiDAR Data and Camera Images

6.5 Others



7 LiDAR Drone Market, By Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Rotary-Wing LiDAR Drones

7.2.1 Low-Cost and Highly Flexible Rotary-Wing LiDAR Drones to Lead LiDAR Drone Market From 2020 to 2025

7.3 Fixed-Wing LiDAR Drones

7.3.1 Significant Range and High Stability Leading to Increased Global Demand for Fixed-Wing LiDAR Drones



8 LiDAR Drone Market, By Range

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Short-Range LiDAR Drones

8.2.1 Increased Use of Short-Range LiDAR Drones for Carrying Out Small-Scale Surveys

8.3 Medium-Range LiDAR Drones

8.3.1 Eased Regulations Related to Use of Commercial Medium-Range LiDAR Drones in Many Countries

8.4 Long-Range LiDAR Drones

8.4.1 Rise in Use of Long-Range LiDAR Drones to Scan Large Areas



9 Technologies Used in LiDAR Drones

9.1 Introduction

9.2 LiDAR Drones Based on 2D Technology

9.3 LiDAR Drones Based on 3D Technology

9.4 LiDAR Drones Based on 4D Technology



10 LiDAR Drone Market, By Application

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Corridor Mapping

10.2.1 Increase in Adoption of LiDAR Drones for Surveying Difficult Terrains Expected to Drive Growth of Market in Corridor Mapping

10.3 Archeology

10.3.1 Rise in Use of LiDAR Drones for Site Documentation and 3D Modeling of Archeological Sites to Fuel Growth of Market in Archeology

10.4 Construction

10.4.1 Increase in Deployment of LiDAR Drones for Surveying and Mapping Activities Contributing to Growth of LiDAR Drone Market in Construction

10.5 Environment

10.5.1 Rise in Use of LiDAR Drones for Environment Assessment Fueling Growth of Market in Environment

10.5.2 Coastline Management

10.5.2.1 Rise in Use of LiDAR Drones to Prevent Floods and Soil Erosion

10.5.3 Pollution Modeling

10.5.3.1 Surge in Demand for LiDAR Drones for Detecting Presence of Co2, So2, and Ch4 in Particular Areas

10.5.4 Wind Turbine Management

10.5.4.1 Increase in Adoption of LiDAR Drones to Detect Changes in Direction of Blades of Wind Turbines to Measure Wind Speed

10.5.5 Forestry Planning

10.5.5.1 Rise in Use of LiDAR Drones for Forest Management and Vegetation Planning

10.6 Entertainment

10.6.1 Increase in Adoption of LiDAR Drones to Create Dtm for Entertainment Applications

10.7 Precision Agriculture

10.7.1 Rise in Use of LiDAR Drones for Crop Monitoring and Crop Categorization

10.8 Others

10.8.1 Increase in Adoption of LiDAR Drones for Educational Applications



11 Geographic Analysis

11.1 Introduction

11.2 North America

11.3 Europe

11.4 APAC

11.5 Rest of the World



12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 Introduction

12.2 Market Ranking Analysis, 2019

12.3 Competitive Scenario

12.3.1 Product Launches

12.3.2 Partnerships, Collaborations, Contracts, and Agreements

12.3.3 Acquisitions

12.3.4 Expansions

12.4 Competitive Leadership Mapping

12.4.1 Visionary Leaders

12.4.2 Dynamic Differentiators

12.4.3 Innovators

12.4.4 Emerging Companies

12.5 Strength of Product Portfolio

12.6 Business Strategy Excellence



13 Company Profiles

13.1 Key Players

13.1.1 Phoenix LiDAR Systems

13.1.2 Riegl Laser Measurement Systems GmbH

13.1.3 Velodyne LiDAR, Inc.

13.1.4 Teledyne Optech

13.1.5 UMS Skeldar

13.1.6 LiDARUSA

13.1.7 YellowScan

13.1.8 Geodetics, Inc.

13.1.9 OnyxScan

13.1.10 Delair

13.2 Right to Win

13.3 Other Key Players

13.3.1 MicroDrones

13.3.2 Livox

13.3.3 Sick AG

13.3.4 Routescene

13.3.5 Nextcore

13.4 Startup Ecosystem

13.4.1 GreenValley International (GVI)

13.4.2 Beijing Surestar Technology Co. Ltd.

13.4.3 Benewake (Beijing) Co. Ltd.

13.4.4 SABRE Advanced 3D Surveying Systems

13.4.5 Cepton Technologies, Inc.



