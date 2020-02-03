FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Feb. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SEACOR Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CKH) today announced that it will be participating in the upcoming 2020 STIFEL Transportation & Logistics Conference at the Fontainebleau Miami Beach on February 11-12, 2020 in Miami, Florida.



Charles Fabrikant, Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Eric Fabrikant, Chief Operating Officer, and Scott Weber, Senior Vice President of Corporate Development and Finance, will be hosting one-on-one meetings on February 11, 2020. Should you like to schedule a one-on-one meeting, please contact your STIFEL representative.

About SEACOR Holdings

SEACOR Holdings Inc. is a diversified holding company with interests in domestic and international transportation and logistics, crisis and emergency management, and clean fuel and power solutions. SEACOR is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol CKH.

