Talenom Plc. Annual Financial Report, 3 February 2020 at 13:30

Talenom Plc annual report 2019

Talenom Plc's annual report 2019 has been published. The annual report includes the consolidated financial statements, the board of director's report, the auditors report, the corporate governance statement, the remuneration statement and the statement of non-financial information.

The Annual report is available on www.talenom.fi/en/investors

TALENOM PLC BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Further information:

Otto-Pekka Huhtala

CEO, Talenom Plc

tel. +358 40 703 8554

otto-pekka.huhtala@talenom.fi

Talenom Plc is an accounting firm established in 1972. Talenom offers a wide range of accounting services as well as other expert and advisory services to support its clients’ business. The company has its own software development and it provides its clients with electronic financing tools.

Talenom Group’s net sales in 2019 amounted to EUR 58.0 million, with an increase of 18.6% compared to 2018. Talenom has a history of strong growth – the average annual increase in net sales was approximately 15.7% between 2005 and 2019.

