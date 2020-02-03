Dublin, Feb. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Enterprise Asset Management: Applications and Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





EAM solutions maximize asset utilization and production yield by maintaining critical equipment in peak operating condition. They help asset managers proactively manage preventive and predictive maintenance by reducing unplanned and emergency repairs. EAM solutions closely monitor several phases of projects such as equipment performance, scheduling and projects budgets. These solutions provide automatic alerts as the expense levels approach threshold values.



Major business drivers include cost control through reduced maintenance and procurement expenses, improvement in plant and equipment performance, timely asset maintenance, decline in replacement of assets and reduced costs related to over maintenance. However, market growth is being restrained by factors such as lack of awareness on the benefits of EAM and lack of importance on maintenance from companies across different industry verticals.





In this report, the market has been segmented based on component, asset type, organization size, deployment, industry vertical and geography. The report provides an overview of the global enterprise asset management and analyzes market trends. It also focuses on the major trends and challenges that affect the market and the vendor landscape. Using 2018 as the base year, the report provides estimated market data for the forecast period 2019 through 2024. Revenue forecasts for this period are segmented based on the report's components. Market values have been estimated based on the total revenue of enterprise asset management solution providers.



This Report Includes:

56 data tables and 23 additional tables

A brief overview and industry analysis of the global market for enterprise asset management (EAM) solutions

Analyses of global market trends with data from 2018 to 2019, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2024

Details of underlying factors contributing in the growth of global enterprise asset management market, which include increasing adoption of EAM solutions, controlling cost with lesser maintenance and procurement expenses, and improved asset utilization

Regional dynamics of the EAM market covering key geographical regions, including North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), South America, and Middle East and Africa

Competitive landscape of the global EAM market featuring key players, their market shares analysis and financial details

Profile description of the market leading companies, including ABB Group, Aptean Inc., AVEVA Group Plc, IFS LINKPING, SAP SE and IBM Corp.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction

Study Goals and Objectives

Scope of Report

Reasons for Doing the Study

Intended Audiences

Information Sources

Methodology

Geographic Breakdown

2. Summary and Highlights



3. Market Overview

History and Evolution of Enterprise Asset Management

Future of Enterprise Asset Management

Competitive Landscape

Market Leaders

Market Challengers

Niche Players

Market Drivers

Demand for Effective Management of Enterprise Resources

Strategic Shift in Enterprises from Reactive to Predictive Approach

Aging Infrastructure

Market Restrains

Lack of Awareness on the Importance of EAM

High Deployment Costs for SMEs

Market Opportunities

Introduction of Cloud-based Solutions

Advanced AI and Machine Learning for EAM

4. Market Breakdown by Component

Introduction

Enterprise Asset Management Software

Market Size and Forecast

Enterprise Asset Management Services

Market Size and Forecast

5. Market Breakdown by Asset Type



Facilities

Linear Assets

Production Equipment

Fleet

Other Assets

6. Market Breakdown by Deployment



On-premises Deployment

Market Size and Forecast

Cloud Deployment

Market Size and Forecast

7. Market Breakdown by Organization Size



Small and Medium Enterprises

Market Size and Forecast

Large Enterprises

Market Size and Forecast

8. Market Breakdown by End-User Industry



Aerospace and Defense

Automotive

Oil and Gas

Energy and Power

Government

Manufacturing

Metal and Mining

Retail

9. Market Breakdown by Region





10. Company Profiles

ABB Group

Aptean Inc.

Assetworks Inc.

Aveva Group Plc

CGI Inc.

Emaint Enterprises LLC

IFS Linkping

Infor Inc.

Intelligent Process Solutions GmbH

International Business Machines Corp.

Maintenance Connection (An Accruent Company)

Oracle Corp.

Rfgen Software

SAP SE

Upkeep Maintenance Management

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qpqmfo

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900