Dublin, Feb. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Enterprise Asset Management: Applications and Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
EAM solutions maximize asset utilization and production yield by maintaining critical equipment in peak operating condition. They help asset managers proactively manage preventive and predictive maintenance by reducing unplanned and emergency repairs. EAM solutions closely monitor several phases of projects such as equipment performance, scheduling and projects budgets. These solutions provide automatic alerts as the expense levels approach threshold values.
Major business drivers include cost control through reduced maintenance and procurement expenses, improvement in plant and equipment performance, timely asset maintenance, decline in replacement of assets and reduced costs related to over maintenance. However, market growth is being restrained by factors such as lack of awareness on the benefits of EAM and lack of importance on maintenance from companies across different industry verticals.
In this report, the market has been segmented based on component, asset type, organization size, deployment, industry vertical and geography. The report provides an overview of the global enterprise asset management and analyzes market trends. It also focuses on the major trends and challenges that affect the market and the vendor landscape. Using 2018 as the base year, the report provides estimated market data for the forecast period 2019 through 2024. Revenue forecasts for this period are segmented based on the report's components. Market values have been estimated based on the total revenue of enterprise asset management solution providers.
This Report Includes:
Key Topics Covered:
1. Introduction
2. Summary and Highlights
3. Market Overview
4. Market Breakdown by Component
5. Market Breakdown by Asset Type
6. Market Breakdown by Deployment
7. Market Breakdown by Organization Size
8. Market Breakdown by End-User Industry
9. Market Breakdown by Region
10. Company Profiles
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qpqmfo
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
22157.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: