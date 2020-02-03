TROY, Mich., Feb. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Altair, (Nasdaq: ALTR) a global technology company providing solutions in product development, high-performance computing and data analytics, is pleased to announce that the 2020 Altair Enlighten Awards is now open for submissions. Presented jointly with the Center for Automotive Research (CAR), the 8th Annual Enlighten Awards were created to acknowledge the world’s best initiatives to reduce vehicle weight and meet emissions targets, inspiring breakthrough innovations to push the industry towards a more sustainable future.
Recognizing commercial automotive lightweighting achievements and technologies, the Enlighten Awards will be presented in four categories:
“At Altair, when we contemplate the perils of global warming and climate change, we think ‘what can we do to help?’ We believe passionately that our solutions help customers fundamentally rethink and redesign vehicles to reduce weight without reducing performance,” said James Scapa, Altair’s chief executive officer and founder. “So, eight years ago, we introduced the Altair Enlighten Awards to recognize industry innovative ideas that drastically lower vehicle weight for emission reduction and cost saving.”
“We are once again pleased to partner with Altair for this award in conjunction with the annual CAR Management Briefing Seminars,” said Carla Bailo, president and chief executive officer, Center for Automotive Research. “The initiative offers a tremendous opportunity for entrants to be known globally for their unique approach to innovative solutions for the future of mobility. We look forward to rewarding the key contributors to this success.”
The 2019 Altair Enlighten Award recognized seven projects including:
For more information, including information on the 2019 winners and to submit an entry please visit https://www.altair.com/enlighten-award/. Entries must be received by May 31, 2020. Final judging will occur in June and winners will be announced in an awards ceremony on August 4, 2020 at the annual CAR Management Briefing Seminars (MBS) held in Traverse City, Michigan.
About Altair (Nasdaq: ALTR)
Altair is a global technology company that provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of product development, high performance computing (HPC) and data analytics. Altair enables organizations across broad industry segments to compete more effectively in a connected world while creating a more sustainable future. To learn more, please visit www.altair.com.
