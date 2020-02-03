LONDON, Ontario, Feb. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Indiva Limited (the “Company” or “Indiva”) (TSXV:NDVA) (OTCQX:NDVAF) is pleased to announce that it has received its edibles, extracts and topicals sales licence from Health Canada. This approval enables the Company to deliver extracts, capsules and its portfolio of award-winning edibles to Canadians.



“To say we are excited to receive this sales licence is an understatement,” Niel Marotta, Indiva’s President and Chief Executive Officer, said. “This sales licence is transformational for Indiva as it allows us to enter new markets and product categories and distribute products nationally. We believe that delivering Canadians truly exceptional and innovative products is our calling and through that passionate pursuit, we can normalize cannabis use. There are millions of Canadians who would like to consume cannabis, but prefer to avoid smoking. Indiva intends to be the solution for those consumers by providing chocolate, sugar, salt, fruit chews and more. We look forward to fulfilling existing purchase orders and having our products available to consumers, on shelves and online, at the earliest opportunity.”

Indiva intends to immediately ship products to provincial wholesalers including Ontario, Nova Scotia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba and British Columbia. The first edible products coming to market are the award-winning Bhang® Milk and Dark Chocolate bars. These sustainably-sourced and fair-trade chocolate squares contain 10 mg of THC and are scored into four pieces, so they are perfect for sharing. Additional products, including Bhang® CBD Chocolate bars, will be available later in 2020.

ABOUT INDIVA

Indiva sets the standard for quality and innovation in cannabis. As a Canadian licensed producer, Indiva creates premium pre-rolls, flower, capsules, oils, sprays and edible products and provides production, manufacturing and refinement services to peer entities. In Canada, Indiva produces and distributes the award-winning Bhang® Chocolate, Ruby® Cannabis Sugar, Sapphire™ Cannabis Salt, Gems™, and other Powered by INDIVA™ products through license agreements, partnerships and joint ventures. Click here to connect with Indiva on social media and here to find more information on the Company and its products.

MEDIA CONTACT

Kate Abernathy

Vice President of Communications

Phone: 613-296-5764

Email: kabernathy@Indiva.com

INVESTOR CONTACT

Steve Low

Investor Relations

Phone: 647-620-5101

Email: slow@Indiva.com

DISCLAIMER AND READER ADVISORY

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) has in any way passed upon the merits of the contents of this press release and neither of the foregoing entities accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release or has in any way approved or disapproved of the contents of this press release.

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking information. These statements relate to future events or future performance. The use of any of the words “could”, “intend”, “expect”, “believe”, “will”, “projected”, “estimated” and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on the parties’ current belief or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events. Actual future results may differ materially. In particular, this release contains forward-looking information relating to the Company's future operations, future product offerings and entry into additional markets, changes to laws and regulations in Canada and internationally, and compliance with applicable regulations. Various assumptions or factors are typically applied in drawing conclusions or making the forecasts or projections set out in forward-looking information. Those assumptions and factors are based on information currently available to the parties. The material factors and assumptions include the parties being able to maintain the necessary regulatory and other third parties’ approvals and licensing and other risks associated with regulated entities in the cannabis industry. The forward-looking information contained in this release is made as of the date hereof and the parties are not obligated to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. Because of the risks, uncertainties and assumptions contained herein, investors should not place undue reliance on forward looking information. The foregoing statements expressly qualify any forward-looking information contained herein.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “U.S. Securities Act”) or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available. Not for distribution to U.S. Newswire Services or for dissemination in the United States. Any failure to comply with this restriction may constitute a violation of U.S. Securities laws.