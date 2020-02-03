Dublin, Feb. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Diabetes Management: Blood Glucose Monitoring Devices Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Valued at nearly $8bn in 2018, the global Blood Glucose Monitoring Devices (BGMDs) Market is growing at a fast pace - at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 11% - due to the phenomenal sales growth of new revolutionary CGMs, such as Abbott's FreeStyle Libre and Dexcom's G6 CGM. The market is expected to total nearly $13bn by 2023.
Growth of CGMs will be offset by a steady decline in the BGMs segment due to continued extreme price competition/downward pricing pressure, lowered test-strip reimbursement, and market saturation of lower-cost meters, among other factors.
Markets covered by this analysis include the US, Japan, the five major EU markets (France, Germany, Italy, Spain, and the UK), and the Rest of World (RoW) markets, which includes all other countries. Market forecasts are for the 2018-23 time period.
According to the International Diabetes Federation (IDF), approximately 425 million adults (20-79 years of age) have diabetes worldwide, and this number is expected to rise nearly 50% to approximately 629 million by 2045. More than 1.25 million people have type 1 diabetes in the US alone.
Blood glucose monitoring is essential for people with diabetes to lower the risk of complications. It is particularly important for those with type 1 diabetes, but also in people with type 2 diabetes who frequently administer insulin and/or suffer from symptomatic blood sugar fluctuations.
Blood glucose monitoring devices include both traditional handheld blood glucose meters (BGMs) used by patients at home and by healthcare practitioners at the point-of-care, and new sophisticated continuous glucose monitoring systems (CGMs) used by type 1 and insulin-dependent type 2 diabetics.
The overall BGMDs market is being driven by several positive factors, including:
This comprehensive medical market and technology report provides:
Key Topics Covered
1. Diabetes Overview
1.1 Prevalence
1.2 Diabetes defined
1.2.1 Symptoms
1.2.2 Complications
1.2.3 Diagnosis and treatment
1.2.4 Cost of diabetes
1.3 Bibliography
2. Blood Glucose Monitoring Devices
2.1 Blood glucose meters
2.1.1 Abbott
2.1.2 Ascensia Diabetes Care
2.1.3 LifeScan/Platinum Equity
2.1.4 Roche
2.1.5 Livongo
2.1.6 One Drop/Apple Watch
2.2 Continuous blood glucose monitoring systems
2.2.1 Abbott
2.2.2 Dexcom
2.2.3 Medtronic
2.3 New or emerging wearable blood glucose monitoring patches
2.3.1 Medtronic: glucose-sensing patch
2.3.2 Nemaura Medical
2.3.3 Senseonics
2.3.4 Verily
2.4 Diabetes monitoring mobile apps
2.5 Bibliography
3. Market Analysis
3.1 Blood glucose monitoring devices market
3.1.1 Market forecast: global
3.1.2 Market forecast: by region and segment
3.1.3 US market
3.1.4 Five major EU markets
3.1.5 Japanese market
3.1.6 Rest of the world market
3.1.7 Market drivers and limiters
3.2 Competitive analysis
3.2.1 Market share: global/combined
3.2.2 Market share: by segment
3.2.3 Market share: by region
3.3 Corporate profiles
3.3.1 Abbott
3.3.2 Ascensia Diabetes Care
3.3.3 Dexcom
3.3.4 Medtronic
3.3.5 Nemaura Medical
3.3.6 Roche
3.3.7 Senseonics
3.4 Bibliography
List of Exhibits
Exhibit 2-1: Accuracy of blood glucose meters - top 8 with lowest MARD
Exhibit 2-2: Selected blood glucose meter brands by manufacturer
Exhibit 2-3: Selected blood glucose meters and features
Exhibit 2-4: The FreeStyle Lite
Exhibit 2-5: The Contour NEXT One and Contour Diabetes app
Exhibit 2-6: The Contour NEXT Link 2.4
Exhibit 2-7: OneTouch Verio Flex meter with OneTouch Reveal app and OneTouch Verio meter
Exhibit 2-8: OneTouch Reveal Plus powered by Welldoc's BlueStar intelligent diabetes coaching technology
Exhibit 2-9: Welldoc's BlueStar diabetes AI-driven smart app
Exhibit 2-10: The new Accu-Chek Guide, Guide me, and mySugr app
Exhibit 2-11: One Drop Mobile app, glucose meter/accessories, and the Apple Watch
Exhibit 2-12: Selected continuous glucose monitoring systems by manufacturer
Exhibit 2-13: Selected continuous glucose monitoring systems and features
Exhibit 2-14: The FreeStyle Libre 14-day CGM System
Exhibit 2-15: The LibreLink app
Exhibit 2-16: The Dexcom G6 CGM System with extended 10-day sensor
Exhibit 2-17: Dexcom CLARITY diabetes management software
Exhibit 2-18: The Guardian Connect CGM System with Sugar.IQ app
Exhibit 2-19: The iPro2 Professional CGM system with CareLink iPro software
Exhibit 2-20: The SugarBEAT system
Exhibit 2-21: How the SugarBEAT draws glucose from interstitial fluid
Exhibit 2-22: Senseonic's Eversense Continuous Glucose Monitoring System and insertion procedure
Exhibit 2-23: Verily Lifesciences' investigational glucose-measuring contact lens
Exhibit 3-1: Blood glucose monitoring device sales by product segment, combined market forecast ($m), 2018-23
Exhibit 3-2: Blood glucose monitoring devices market, forecast sales by region ($m), 2018-23
Exhibit 3-3: Blood glucose monitoring device sales by product segment and region, combined market forecast ($m), 2018-23
Exhibit 3-4: Combined blood glucose monitoring devices market, global share by supplier ($m), 2018
Exhibit 3-5: Blood glucose meters market, global share by supplier ($m), 2018
Exhibit 3-6: Continuous glucose monitoring systems market, global share by supplier ($m), 2018
Exhibit 3-7: Combined blood glucose monitoring devices market, estimated share by supplier and region, 2018
Exhibit 3-8: Abbott, revenues by segment, FY2018
Exhibit 3-9: Dexcom, revenues by segment, FY2018
Exhibit 3-10: Medtronic, revenues by segment, FY2019
Exhibit 3-11: Roche, revenues by segment, FY2018
Exhibit 3-12: Senseonics, revenues by segment, FY2018
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vhrs49
