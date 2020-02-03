Dublin, Feb. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Rise of the Digital Store - How Digital Orders are Transforming Store Operations" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Despite a one week shorter holiday period 2019 ended on a very high note in retail for North America. As an economy in the US, retail sales were up over $214b for the year ending 2019. What does that mean for 2020?
In this collaborative study with RIS News, you will see a view of what winning retailers are investing in for IT in 2020 vs. average or laggard retailers.
With responses from over 220 top retail brands in North America, the analyst has produced the results in a detailed, but very easy to read the study. You also get the raw data to do your own analysis by segment.
The report is designed for use by Retailers, Hardware Providers, Software Providers, Service Providers and others who might have a vested interest in the North American retail market.
Along with research study analysis, your license also includes the raw data in spreadsheet form to do your own cross tabs. You can cross tab any answer to any other answer for unique insight.
The analyst breaks down the data to find answers to questions that many in the industry are asking, like the following:
Key Topics Covered
1. Introduction
2. Study Highlights
3. Growth Data
4. Retail's IT Transformation
5. Traditional Store Systems Purchase Timeframe
6. Mobile Purchasing Plans
7. Emerging Technologies
8. Which Customer Journeys are Profitable/Where are Retailers Losing?
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/bwnm2o
