From $5,568.5 million in 2018, the pre-insulated pipes market is projected to grow to $9,597.9 million by 2024 at a 9.7% CAGR during the forecast period (2019-2024).



The market is growing due to the rising government support for the construction of nearly zero energy buildings (NZEB) and popularity of district heating and cooling (DHC) systems.



When segmented by application, oil & gas, utilities, and DHC are the various pre-insulated pipes market categories. Among these, the DHC application held almost 70% revenue share in 2018. DHC involves the provision of heating or cooling to several buildings at once from a central hub, rather than individual units having their own systems. Compared to decentralized heating and cooling, DHC is operationally better and more environment-friendly and cost-efficient. As DHC systems also produce power, electricity costs are reduced and there is more electricity for the use of local communities.



Many nations across the world, including Canada, the U.S., China, Japan, Russia, Germany, France, Iceland, and Denmark, already have significant DHC usage. Public and private investments in DHC are being increased to decentralize the process, build cogeneration plants, and lessen the impact on the environment. The last of these aims is being achieved by building DHC systems that work on renewable energy, rather than fossil fuels such as coal and oil.



Another growth driver for the pre-insulated pipes market is the surging government support for NZEBs, which create energy onsite via renewable resources and consume only as much energy as produced. Pre-insulated pipes are used in such structures to improve the operational efficiency of power systems, minimize energy loss, and help transport fluids. With the growth of the construction sector across the world and the impending rise in power usage, the need to reduce the carbon footprint is dire. The European Union and many countries finance projects to make buildings more energy-efficient.



Developing countries are witnessing rapid urbanization, which is expected to spur the number of construction projects. As per the World Bank, a huge migration of people from rural to urban areas is slated to happen in India and China, which would draw heavy investments in the construction sector. The World Bank and International Monetary Fund are already financing such investments by via local partnerships using blended finance routes, offering support to governments, and direct funding models.



An increasing number of buildings in developing buildings are expected to use pre-insulated pipes owing to their advantages such as centralized power production, reduced land constraints, and lowered energy loss and greenhouse gas emissions. However, a large number of buildings in developed countries already use such pipes, which is why, on a geographical level, North America dominated the pre-insulated pipes market during the historical period (2014-2018), followed by Europe, and the situation is predicted to be the same during the forecast period.



To make the most of the growing market in these regions, manufacturers have started taking steps to expand their businesses here. For instance, GF Piping Systems, in 2017, about an about 49% stake in Urecon Ltd. to diversify its North American product portfolio with pre-insulated piping systems for chilled water and freeze protection. Similarly, LOGSTOR A/S, another major pre-insulated pipes market player, acquired Power Pipe Systems AB for a better presence in northern Europe, especially in the DHC niche.



Therefore, urbanization and the need to save energy are driving the demand for pre-insulated pipes.



Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1. Research Background

1.1 Research Objectives

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Research Scope

1.3.1 Market Segmentation by Installation

1.3.2 Market Segmentation by Type

1.3.3 Market Segmentation by Application

1.3.4 Market Segmentation by Layer

1.3.5 Market Segmentation by Medium

1.3.6 Market Segmentation by End-user

1.3.7 Market Segmentation by Region

1.3.8 Analysis Period

1.3.9 Market Data Reporting Unit

1.3.9.1 Value

1.4 Key Stakeholders



Chapter 2. Research Methodology



Chapter 3. Executive Summary



Chapter 4. Introduction

4.1 Definition of Market Segments

4.1.1 by Installation

4.1.1.1 Below Ground

4.1.1.2 Above Ground

4.1.2 by Type

4.1.2.1 Metals

4.1.2.2 Polymers

4.1.3 by Application

4.1.3.1 DHC

4.1.3.2 Oil and Gas

4.1.3.3 Utilities

4.1.4 by Layer

4.1.4.1 Carrier Pipe

4.1.4.2 Insulation Layer

4.1.4.3 Outer Jacket

4.1.5 by Medium

4.1.5.1 Liquid

4.1.5.2 Gas

4.1.6 by End-user

4.1.6.1 Industrial

4.1.6.2 Residential

4.1.6.3 Commercial

4.2 Value Chain Analysis

4.3 Market Dynamics

4.3.1 Drivers

4.3.1.1 Government Support to Stimulate Construction of NZEBs

4.3.1.2 Growing Adoption of DHC Systems

4.3.2 Restraints

4.3.2.1 High Installation and Maintenance Costs

4.3.3 Opportunities

4.3.3.1 High-Volume Migration to Cities and Construction Activities in Developing Economies

4.4 Regulatory Analysis

4.4.1.1 Guidelines for Steel Service Pipeline

4.4.1.2 Guidelines for External Jacket Casing

4.4.1.3 Guidelines for Insulation Foam

4.4.1.4 Guidelines for Pipe Inspection and Testing

4.5 Major Global Projects (Underway and Upcoming)



Chapter 5. Global Market Size and Forecast

5.1 By Installation

5.2 By Type

5.3 By Application

5.4 By Layer

5.5 By Medium

5.6 By End-user

5.7 By Region



Chapter 6. North America Market Size and Forecast



Chapter 7. Europe Market Size and Forecast



Chapter 8. APAC Market Size and Forecast



Chapter 9. LATAM Market Size and Forecast



Chapter 10. MEA Market Size and Forecast



Chapter 11. Competitive Landscape

11.1 Market Share Analysis of Key Players

11.2 Competitive Benchmarking of Key Players

11.3 Strategic Developments of Key Players

11.3.1 Mergers and Acquisitions

11.3.2 Other Developments

11.4 Other Important Players and Their Product Offerings



Chapter 12. Company Profiles

12.1 CPV Ltd.

12.1.1 Business Overview

12.1.2 Product & Service Offerings

12.2 LOGSTOR A/S

12.3 PEM Korea Co. Ltd.

12.4 Perma-Pipe International Holdings Inc.

12.5 Polymerteplo Group

12.6 Rigitech Rigid Foam Products

12.7 SA Insulation Pty. Ltd.

12.8 Thermal Pipe Systems Inc.

12.9 Uponor Infra Fintherm a.s.

12.10 ZECO Aircon Ltd.



