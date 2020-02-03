FREMONT, Calif., Feb. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ: AEHR), a worldwide supplier of semiconductor test and reliability qualification equipment, will be showcasing its FOX-P™ multi-wafer test and burn-in systems for high volume production and early failure rate (EFR) test at booth 2428 during the 2020 SPIE Photonics West Exhibition on February 4 - 6 at the Moscone Convention Center in San Francisco, CA.



The FOX systems provide the ability to stabilize laser optical performance, which is critical for the photonics market. Aehr will feature its FOX-XP™, FOX-NP™ and FOX-CP™ functional test and burn-in systems for single and multi-wafer, singulated die and modules. These systems are at key customers around the world being used in the production of lasers, 2D/3D sensors, memories and other leading-edge ICs in wafer or module form.

Aehr Test President and CEO Gayn Erickson commented, “We are very optimistic about the silicon photonics and photonics sensors markets as significant growth opportunity drivers for Aehr. Market research company Yole Development predicts silicon photonics will have a CAGR of 44% in volume growing from around US$455 million in 2018, equating to 1.3 million units, to around US$4 billion in 2024, equating to 23.5 million units.

“Aehr provides a unique solution that enables companies to manufacture these silicon photonics devices with the scale of semiconductor wafer manufacturing and perform the critically important step of stabilizing these laser elements an entire wafer at a time in a single test step. At the same time, our tools provide the test capabilities to eliminate early life failures to ensure initial and long-term quality and reliability, which is equally as important to the data center and 5G infrastructure markets these devices are going into.”

About Aehr Test Systems

Headquartered in Fremont, California, Aehr Test Systems is a worldwide provider of test systems for burning-in and testing logic, optical and memory integrated circuits and has installed over 2,500 systems worldwide. Increased quality and reliability needs of the Automotive and Mobility integrated circuit markets are driving additional test requirements, incremental capacity needs, and new opportunities for Aehr Test products in package, wafer level, and singulated die/module level test. Aehr Test has developed and introduced several innovative products, including the ABTSTM and FOX-PTM families of test and burn-in systems and FOX WaferPakTM Aligner, FOX-XP WaferPak Contactor, FOX DiePak® Carrier and FOX DiePak Loader. The ABTS system is used in production and qualification testing of packaged parts for both lower power and higher power logic devices as well as all common types of memory devices. The FOX-XP and FOX-NP systems are full wafer contact and singulated die/module test and burn-in systems used for burn-in and functional test of complex devices, such as leading-edge memories, digital signal processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, systems-on-a-chip, and integrated optical devices. The FOX-CP system is a new low-cost single-wafer compact test and reliability verification solution for logic, memory and photonic devices and the newest addition to the FOX-P product family. The WaferPak contactor contains a unique full wafer probe card capable of testing wafers up to 300mm that enables IC manufacturers to perform test and burn-in of full wafers on Aehr Test FOX systems. The DiePak Carrier is a reusable, temporary package that enables IC manufacturers to perform cost-effective final test and burn-in of both bare die and modules. For more information, please visit Aehr Test Systems’ website at www.aehr.com .

