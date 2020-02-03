New York, Feb. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Heat-not-burn Tobacco Products Market 2020-2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05486821/?utm_source=GNW

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by cost-effectiveness of heat-not-burn tobacco products. In addition, heat-not-burn tobacco products are relatively safer than conventional cigarettes is anticipated to boost the growth of the global heat-not-burn tobacco products market as well.



Market Segmentation

The global heat-not-burn tobacco products market is segmented as below:

Product

• Devices

• Capsules

• Vaporizers



Geographic segmentation

• North America

• APAC

• Europe

• South America

• MEA



Key Trends for global heat-not-burn tobacco products market growth

This study identifies heat-not-burn tobacco products are relatively safer than conventional cigarettes as the prime reasons driving the global heat-not-burn tobacco products market growth during the next few years.

Prominent vendors in global heat-not-burn tobacco products market

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the global heat-not-burn tobacco products market, including some of the vendors such as Altria Group Inc., Ballantyne Brands LLC, British American Tobacco Plc, Imperial Brands Plc, Japan Tobacco Inc., Korea Tobacco & Ginseng Corp., PAX Labs Inc., Philip Morris International Inc., Shenzhen Yukan Technology Co. Ltd., and Vapor Tobacco Manufacturing LLC.

