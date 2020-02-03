SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Feb. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (GBT) (NASDAQ: GBT) today announced that on February 1, 2020, the compensation committee of GBT’s board of directors granted seven new employees options to purchase an aggregate of 16,000 shares of the company’s common stock with a per share exercise price of $65.26 and restricted stock units for an aggregate of 41,450 shares of the company’s common stock. All of the above-described awards were made under GBT’s Amended and Restated 2017 Inducement Equity Plan (the Plan). Pursuant to the Plan, the exercise price for the 16,000 shares of the Company’s common stock was the closing trading price on January 31, 2020, because there was no closing trading price on February 1, 2020.



The above-described awards were each granted as an inducement material to the employees entering into employment with the company in accordance with NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4), and were granted pursuant to the terms of the Plan. The Plan was adopted by GBT’s board of directors in January 2017 and amended in June 2019.

About Global Blood Therapeutics

GBT is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery, development and delivery of life-changing treatments that provide hope to underserved patient communities. Founded in 2011, GBT is delivering on its goal to transform the treatment and care of sickle cell disease (SCD), a lifelong, devastating inherited blood disorder. The company has introduced Oxbryta™ (voxelotor), the first FDA-approved treatment that directly inhibits sickle hemoglobin polymerization, the root cause of SCD. GBT is also advancing its pipeline program in SCD with inclacumab, a p-selectin inhibitor in development to address pain crises associated with the disease. In addition, GBT’s drug discovery teams are working on new targets to develop the next generation of treatments for SCD. To learn more, please visit www.gbt.com and follow the company on Twitter @GBT_news .

