VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EXMceuticals Inc. ( CSE: EXM ) ( FSE: A2PAW2 ) (the “Company” or “EXM”), a producer of high-grade cannabis extracted ingredients for the pharmaceutical, nutraceutical, therapeutical and cosmetic industries, is pleased to announce it has appointed Prf. Dr. Eurico Castro Alves as a new member of its Advisory Board. The acceptance was made in the observance of the Regime governing the Exercise of Functions by Political Officeholders and Senior Public Officeholders in Portugal. Prf, Eurico was a former President of Portugal’s health regulator Infarmed, as well as the founder of WiseHS medical and Pharmaceutical consulting.



“WiseHS was the consultant company engaged in the process that led to the granting of the Cannabis R&D license for our laboratory. Prf. Eurico’s engagement will clearly assist the future development of EXMceuticals in Portugal,” said Jonathan Summers, EXM’s CEO. “He and EXM share a common goal to establish Portugal as a centre for medical Cannabis healthcare and science. The next step is to have in operation, and licensed, a high-quality ingredients factory that will produce to medical standards and have many industrial applications.”

Prf. Dr Eurico Castro Alves graduated in Medicine from the Faculty of Medicine of Porto University with a specialty in General Surgery. He completed his General Surgery training at the Southern Illinois University Medical School and at the Cook County Hospital of Chicago in Illinois USA. He obtained the degree of Instructor in Advanced Trauma Life Support by the trauma committee of the State of Illinois. Dr Eurico was also the former chairman of the Infarmed board of directors, National Authority for Medicines and Health Products, IP, during which time SiNATS (National Health Technology Assessment System) and Farmed (Forum of Regulatory Agencies of Lusophone Space Countries) were created. He was a mentor of the European Group Against Counterfeit Medicines (WGEO) and was part of the Group of Heads of Medicines Agencies in the European Economic Area.

EXM is excited to add another notable and illustrious individual to its Advisory Board. The Company also announces the resignation of Marc Bernier as Chief Strategy Officer. Mr. Bernier now moves on to a consultancy relationship with EXM and has been appointed to EXM’s board of directors. Mr. Bernier was the original founder of EXM and his efforts were essential and pivotal in the early stages of the Company. EXM would like to thank Mr. Bernier for his ongoing work with EXM and his contributions to the Company over the last three years.

In connection with his appointment to the board of directors, the Company has granted Mr. Bernier incentive stock options to purchase up to 1,500,000 common shares of the Company pursuant to the Company’s Omnibus Equity Compensation Plan. The stock options are exercisable at a price of $2.00 per share for a period of 10 years from the date of grant.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF EXMCEUTICALS INC.

Jonathan Summers, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

For further information contact:

Investor Relations

Email: investors@exmceuticals.com

Media Enquiries:

Email: media@exmceuticals.com

Mélanie Guillemette: +1 819 668 2734

FOR MORE UPDATES ON THE COMPANY

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/EXMceuticals

Follow us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/exmceuticalsinc/

ABOUT EXMCEUTICALS

EXM is targeting the wellness and medical applications of cannabis. EXM’s activities are focused on the sustainable cultivation of cannabis and hemp, and the production of high-grade cannabis and hemp ingredients for the pharmaceutical, therapeutical, nutraceutical and cosmetic industries. The Company proposes to sell the produced ingredients to international markets. EXM is not a recreational cannabis company.

EXM was recently granted the required authorizations and permits in Portugal for its existing laboratory and pilot refinery for cannabis research. EXM has previously completed research projects with its university partners, Universidade Nova de Lisboa and Universidade Lusofona as well as applying for P2020 research grants. Following receipt of these unique Portuguese cannabis authorizations and permits, EXM is proceeding with its planned R&D program, lab work and testing. In addition to this more scientific mandate, EXM is now projecting and building a significantly larger refining facility in Portugal which once complete and licensed will be used by EXM as its base for distribution of cannabis ingredients in the EU and North America.

EXM has also submitted applications and undertaken negotiations with local governments and partners in Ethiopia, Malawi, Zambia, Eswatini and Burundi, in order to obtain licences to permit the cultivation of cannabis and hemp, as well as the processing, transformation and export of psychotropic and non-psychotropic cannabinoid ingredients. In Ethiopia, EXM is in its final stage of negotiation with the government for an agro-industrial park, of 4,000 hectares (9,880 acres) encompassing a free trade zone, for which EXM has already obtained land rights over 2,000 hectares (4,940 acres) in the Amhara region.

CSE: EXM | FSE: A2PAW2

Neither the CSE nor the FSE has approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release. Neither the CSE nor the FSE accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Certain information contained herein may constitute “forward-looking information” under Canadian securities legislation. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as, “will be”, “expected”, “proposes”, “intends” or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results “will” occur. Forward-looking statements regarding the Company’s business operations, including the cultivation of cannabis in Ethiopia and elsewhere, the extraction of cannabis ingredients and the exportation of the extracts, the results of testing at our facilities established for the European market, future laws and regulations governing the sale of our products in Europe and elsewhere, and the potential to generate sales, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of EXM to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. EXM will not update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information that are incorporated by reference herein, except as required by applicable securities laws.