VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Conifex Timber Inc. ("Conifex") (TSX: CFF) today announced that it has closed its previously announced transaction with an affiliate of Resolute Forest Products Inc. for the sale of its US sawmill business, consisting of its El Dorado, Cross City and Glenwood sawmills and related operations. The purchase price was US$163 million, plus working capital, which is estimated at US$13 million, for total consideration of US$176 million.

Conifex's lumber segment credit facility was repaid in full on closing. The balance of the proceeds from the sale are planned to be used for working capital and general corporate purposes.

Conifex and its subsidiaries' primary business currently includes timber harvesting, reforestation, forest management, sawmilling logs into lumber and wood chips, and value added lumber finishing and distribution. Conifex's lumber products are sold in the United States, Chinese, Canadian and Japanese markets. Conifex has expanded its operations to include bioenergy production following the commencement of commercial operations of its power generation facility at Mackenzie, BC.

