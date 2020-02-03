BOSTON, Feb. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LogMeIn, Inc. (Nasdaq: LOGM), a leading provider of cloud-based connectivity, today announced the expiration of a 45-day “go-shop” period under the terms of the previously announced definitive agreement in which LogMeIn will be acquired in a transaction led by affiliates of Francisco Partners, a leading technology-focused global private equity firm, and Evergreen Coast Capital Corporation, the private equity affiliate of Elliott Management Corporation, for $86.05 per share in cash. The go-shop period expired at 11:59 p.m. (Eastern Time) on January 31, 2020.



At the direction of LogMeIn’s Board of Directors, during the go-shop period, LogMeIn and its financial advisors solicited and responded to inquiries relating to the proposed merger and alternative acquisition proposals from fifty parties. Three of these parties executed non-disclosure agreements with LogMeIn, were offered access to members of LogMeIn’s senior management and were provided access to non-public information regarding LogMeIn.

No alternative acquisition proposals were received by LogMeIn during the go-shop period. Following the expiration of the go-shop period, LogMeIn became subject to customary no-shop restrictions that limit its and its representatives’ ability to solicit alternative acquisition proposals from third parties, subject to customary “fiduciary out” provisions.

The proposed merger is expected to close in mid-2020, subject to customary closing conditions, including the receipt of stockholder and regulatory approvals.

Special Meeting of Stockholders

The Company is also announcing that it has established a date of March 12, 2020 for its special meeting of stockholders (the “Special Meeting”), where LogMeIn stockholders of record as of February 4, 2020 (the “Record Date”) will, among other things, vote on a proposal to approve the previously announced Agreement and Plan of Merger, dated as of December 17, 2019, by and among LogMeIn, Logan Parent, LLC and Logan Merger Sub, Inc. The Special Meeting will take place at 9:00 a.m. (Eastern Time) at the offices of Latham & Watkins LLP, located at 200 Clarendon Street, 27th Floor Boston, MA 02116.

LogMeIn stockholders as of the close of business on the Record Date will be entitled to receive notice of, and vote at, the Special Meeting.

Additional information about the Special Meeting is included in the preliminary proxy statement, which was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on January 17, 2020, and will be included in the definitive proxy statement, which is expected to be filed with the SEC and mailed to stockholders of record in the coming weeks.

About LogMeIn, Inc.

LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ: LOGM) simplifies how people connect with each other and the world around them to drive meaningful interactions, deepen relationships, and create better outcomes for individuals and businesses. One of the world’s top 10 public SaaS companies, and a market leader in unified communications and collaboration, identity and access management, and customer engagement and support solutions, LogMeIn has millions of customers spanning virtually every country across the globe. LogMeIn is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts with additional locations in North America, South America, Europe, Asia and Australia.

