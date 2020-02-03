NEW YORK and BRATTLEBORO, Vt., Feb. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nasdaq, Inc. (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announced today the acquisition of OneReport, Inc. (“OneReport”), a privately-held provider of corporate responsibility and environmental, social, and governance (ESG) data management and reporting services. OneReport will accelerate the delivery of Nasdaq’s recently-announced ESG reporting and workflow solution, to be named Nasdaq OneReport. The platform is now available to companies as part of the suite of solutions offered by Nasdaq’s Corporate Services business.



“Nasdaq OneReport will broaden our strategic engagement and collaboration with issuers who are seeking clarity on ESG reporting,” said Nelson Griggs, President of the Nasdaq Stock Exchange. “We are strongly positioned to solve these challenges given the thousands of clients globally who rely on Nasdaq for counsel on a range of investor relations, governance, and sustainability-related issues.”



ESG data has increasingly become an important resource for investors seeking performance indicators, but also for public companies trying to increase operational efficiency, decrease resource dependency, and attract new customers and employees.



Since 2003, OneReport’s software platform has helped leading organizations navigate corporate responsibility frameworks, pilot the information capture and response process, and deliver ESG data to ratings agencies and other stakeholders. OneReport addresses the daunting array of frameworks by offering an easy and efficient tool for managing data internally, and in turn, connects companies to the industry’s leading ESG raters.



“We are excited to join together with Nasdaq as we continue our mission to advance responsible ESG performance and disclosure, while streamlining the corporate responsibility and ESG disclosure process,” said Janice Warren, President, OneReport.



About Nasdaq

Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn , on Twitter @Nasdaq , or at www.nasdaq.com .



About OneReport



OneReport, Inc. is a leading provider of corporate responsibility (CR) information management and reporting services. Launched in 2003 to help companies combat survey fatigue, the OneReport platform integrates key reporting frameworks and assessments, enabling clients to navigate the evolving ratings landscape and address relevant metrics efficiently. OneReport’s online software simplifies the process of data collection, colleague engagement and oversight, and disclosure. A resource for Fortune 1000 firms and organizations of all sizes, OneReport is a certified software and tools provider for the Global Reporting Initiative, and a licensee of CDP, SASB, and other ratings organizations. www.one-report.com



Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements with respect to Nasdaq’s new ESG reporting platform, the expected benefits of OneReport’s product and service offerings to Nasdaq’s customers and statements about Nasdaq and its other ESG related products and services. We caution that these statements are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties or other factors beyond Nasdaq's control. These factors include, but are not limited to factors detailed in Nasdaq's annual report on Form 10-K, and periodic reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. All information in this press release is as of February 3, 2020. We undertake no obligation to release any revisions to any forward-looking statements.

