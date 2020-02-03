Invitation to conference call in connection with Sdiptech AB's interim report for the fourth quarter of 2019

Sdiptech will publish its interim report for the fourth quarter of 2019 on Tuesday, 11 February 2020 at 08:00 a.m. CET and invites you to a presentation via a webcast conference call on the same date at 09.30 a.m. CET. Sdiptech's CEO Jakob Holm and CFO Bengt Lejdström will present the interim report and answer questions. The presentation will be held in English.

Conference call

The presentation slides used will be available during the conference call and will be published on the company's website, www.sdiptech.com , before the start of the presentation. To participate in the conference call, please use the following numbers,



SE: + 46 8 519 993 83

UK: + 44 333 300 9274

US: + 1 833 823 0590

Please ensure that you are connected to the conference call by calling in a few minutes before the conference begins and registering to ask questions.

Webcast presentation

A link to Sdiptech's webcast will be available on the company's website. The transmission can also be reached via the following link:

https://tv.streamfabriken.com/sdiptech-q4-2019

For additional information, please contact:

Bengt Lejdström, CFO, +46 702 74 22 00, bengt.lejdstrom@sdiptech.com

Sdiptech's common share of series B share is traded under the short name SDIP B with ISIN code SE0003756758. Sdiptech AB's preferred shares are traded under the short name SDIP PREF with ISIN code SE0006758348. Sdiptech AB's Certified Adviser at Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market is Erik Penser Bank, +46 8-463 83 00, certifiedadviser@penser.se. Further information is available on the company's website: www.sdiptech.com

Sdiptech AB is a technology group with a primary focus on infrastructure segments critical to well-functioning societies and to welfare, e.g. water & sanitation, power & energy, transportation, energy efficiency and air climate. As part of our offering in urban areas, we also provide niched technical services for buildings and real-estate such as renovation of elevators and roofs. The company has approximately SEK 1,750 million in sales and is based in Stockholm.

The information was provided by the above contact person for publication 3 February 2020 at 14:00 CET.

