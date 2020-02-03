Fast-Casual Brand Adds a Shake of the Month Program Featuring Seasonal Recipes

Burleson, TX, Feb. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Muscle Maker Grill announces its launch of their new shake of the month program featuring new seasonal inspired recipes. To kick off this month, Muscle Maker is happy to announce their Chocolate Heart-Beet Shake for all health enthusiasts to enjoy.

Each blend of ingredients has been tested and perfected to ensure they are not only delicious, but also packed with nutrition. The combinations have been carefully chosen to increase strength, reduce hunger, and improve immunity.

All the shakes contain seasonal ingredients giving each one its own unique taste. With their smooth textures and sweet flavors, you’ll be convinced you had a cheat day. No matter what your preference is, you’ll be sure to find a flavor that gets your taste buds smiling. Every shake will be promoted in store with its recipe and nutrition facts.

Interested in what a shake of the month will look like? Here is a glimpse at February and March’s:

·February: The Chocolate Heart-Beet Shake

This shake is made with fresh strawberries, cacao, beets, and 20g chocolate whey protein. This Valentine’s day inspired shake tastes like a chocolate covered strawberry. The best part about it? Zero guilt.

·March: The Shamrockin Shake.

This shake includes unsweetened vanilla almond milk, matcha green tea, mint, chocolate and vanilla whey protein. It will have you feeling energized and ready to conquer the day.

Try your first shake on Muscle Maker Grill! Go to www.muscemakergrill.com and claim your free shake by signing up for the MMG rewards program.

About Muscle Maker Grill

Founded in 1995, Muscle Maker Grill features high-quality, great-tasting food, freshly prepared with proprietary recipes. The menu, created with the guest’s health in mind, is lean and protein based. It features chicken, grass-fed beef, steak, turkey, pasta, burgers, flatbread pizzas, wraps, and entrée salads. It also offers a wide selection of fruit smoothies in a variety of assorted flavors, protein shakes and supplements. For more information on Muscle Maker Grill, visit www.musclemakergrill.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

