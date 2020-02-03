Based on the authorization granted by the Annual General Meeting on April 25, 2019, the Board of Directors of HMS Networks AB (publ) ("HMS") has resolved to repurchase shares in the company in a repurchase program on Nasdaq Stockholm. The purpose of the repurchase is to secure the company´s obligations to deliver shares pursuant to HMS’ Share Saving Program



The repurchase may commence on February 4, 2020 and will be administrated by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ), which will take trading decisions independently of HMS with regard to the timing of the repurchase.

Acquisitions of shares shall be conducted on Nasdaq Stockholm in accordance with its Rulebook for Issuers. The acquisitions will take place on one or more occasions during the period until the Annual General Meeting 2020 and at a price per share within the registered price interval, which refers to the interval between the highest buying price and the lowest selling price. No more than 40,000 shares may be acquired. Payment of the shares will be settled in cash. Reporting will be made via the stock exchange in accordance with applicable rules.

Repurchase of shares may not result in HMS’ holding of own shares, at any time, exceeding 10 per cent of the total number of shares in the company. At the time of this press release, the total number of registered shares in the company amounts to 46,818,868 and the total number of shares held by HMS amounts to 202,999 own shares.

For more information, please contact:

Staffan Dahlström, CEO HMS, +46 709-17 29 01

Joakim Nideborn, CFO HMS, +46 707-72 29 83

HMS Networks AB (publ) is the leading independent supplier of solutions for industrial communication and the Industrial Internet of Things.

