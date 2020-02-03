ATLANTA, Feb. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Monarch Private Capital (MPC), a nationally recognized tax-advantaged investment firm that develops, finances, and manages diversified portfolios of projects that generate federal and state tax credits, today announced the acquisition of additional resources to help support the continued growth in the Company’s Historic Tax Credit Division.

During 2019, the Company was involved in over $450 million[1] of historic preservation transactions which resulted in the placement of over $90 million of historic tax credits, the creation of new local jobs, and the generation of economic benefits to a variety of communities throughout the US. MPC’s Historic Tax Credit Division continues to experience steady growth and remains an integral part of the Company’s future strategy.

To continue to fuel growth, MPC has hired industry veteran, Blair Williams, to serve as the Director of Historic Tax Credit Acquisitions for the Company. Williams will be based out of Baltimore and provide additional reach into the Northeast. He has 20 years of business development and acquisitions experience working with real estate developers and sponsors involved in historic tax credits, low-income housing, and new markets tax credit transactions. Williams has closed transactions generating over $750 million in tax credits. He has served in a variety of capacities with several organizations prior to joining MPC.

“I’m excited to be a part of a company with a leading national tax credit platform that enables us to bring each piece of the capital stack together,” said Williams. “I look forward to working with our partners on innovative investments to positively impact communities.”

In addition, MPC announced the expansion of Matthew Bagwell’s role at MPC as Director of Historic Tax Credits/Fund Management. In this new role, Bagwell will assist in the continued development of the Historic Tax Credit Division and serve as Fund Manager of multi-investor historic tax credit funds of the Company. Bagwell has been a part of the recent growth of the division, working closely with developers in various transactions to maximize the Company’s investment fund returns. Over the past decade, Bagwell’s work in the real estate industry has provided him with extensive knowledge in working with historic and affordable housing investments in the construction, the lease-up, and the pre-conversion stages. He has also managed relationships with industry professionals and large portfolios of real estate.

“We are excited to continue our growth and development of the Historic Tax Credit Division within MPC. As a tax credit equity source for historic rehabilitation projects, we want to continue to positively impact increasing numbers of communities throughout the US. To enable that growth means building a team comprised of the best expertise in the industry,” said Rick Chukas, MPC’s Managing Director of Federal Historic Tax Credits. “With the addition of Blair Williams and the expansion of Matt Bagwell’s role, we will be able to further support our tax credit equity investments and fund investors.”

For more information about MPC or available programs and services, please contact Rick Chukas at (615) 373-5155 or rchukas@monarchprivate.com. Additional information is also available by visiting www.monarchprivate.com.

