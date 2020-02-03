CARLSBAD, Calif., Feb. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aurora Spine Corporation ("Aurora Spine" or the "Company") (TSX VENTURE:ASG) is pleased to announce that it has closed the first tranche of up to approximately CDN$2.2 million non-brokered private placement offering (the "Offering"). Under the first tranche of the Offering, the Company has issued 5,500,000 units (the "Units") at a price of CDN$0.25 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of approximately CDN$1,375,000. The Company expects to complete one or more additional tranches of the Offering on the same terms.



The Company intends to use the proceeds from the Offering for general corporate purposes. Each Unit is comprised of one common share of the Company and one half one common share purchase warrant of the Company. Each whole warrant is exercisable at a price of CDN$0.45 per common share for a period of 36 months following the date of issuance. The Company will pay aggregate finder's fees of CDN$45,000 to compensate finders who introduced purchasers under the first tranche of the Offering.

The securities issued under the Offering will be subject to a four-month hold period in accordance with applicable securities legislation. The Offering is subject to TSX Venture Exchange final approval.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, any of the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “U.S. Securities Act“) or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

About Aurora Spine

Aurora Spine is an early stage company focused on bringing new solutions to the spinal implant market through a series of screwless, innovative, minimally invasive, regenerative spinal implant technologies. Aurora Spine continues to position itself at the forefront of spinal surgery procedures, focusing on minimally invasive spine surgery technologies. Aurora Spine is changing spine surgery by focusing on disruptive technologies following the Company’s commitment to – Simplifying the Complex.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking information that involves substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties, most of which are beyond the control of Aurora Spine, including, without limitation, those listed under "Risk Factors" and "Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information" in Aurora Spine's final prospectus (collectively, "forward-looking information"). Forward-looking information in this news release includes information concerning the Offering, the completion of the Offering and the approval of the Offering by the TSX Venture Exchange. Aurora Spine cautions investors of Aurora Spine's securities about important factors that could cause Aurora Spine's actual results to differ materially from those projected in any forward-looking statements included in this news release. Any statements that express, or involve discussions as to, expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance are not historical facts and may be forward-looking and may involve estimates, assumptions and uncertainties which could cause actual results or outcomes to differ unilaterally from those expressed in such forward-looking statements. No assurance can be given that the expectations set out herein will prove to be correct and, accordingly, prospective investors should not place undue reliance on these forward looking statements. These statements speak only as of the date of this press release and Aurora Spine does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances.

