HOUSTON, Feb. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fifth Third Bank is enhancing brand visibility in the Carolinas by placing its brand on Cardtronics ATMs in 139 CVS Pharmacy and other retail locations across this important growth market for the bank. One of Cardtronics’ largest existing ATM Branding partners, Fifth Third, is leveraging the Cardtronics retail-based ATM estate to cost-effectively expand brand awareness and customer service in both core and growth markets.



The Fifth Third brand appears on ATMs in 92 CVS Pharmacy stores and 47 locations of a nationally known convenience store covering the areas in and around Asheville, N.C., Charlotte, N.C., Greenville, S.C., and the Research Triangle region of North Carolina. The new ATM Branding agreement extends the partnership between Cardtronics and Fifth Third from four states to six and includes over 1,200 Cardtronics ATMs.

In addition to the ATM Branding program, Fifth Third is also a member of the Cardtronics Allpoint Network, the largest retail-based surcharge-free ATM network with approximately 55,000 participating ATMs. Through Allpoint, Fifth Third cardholders receive convenient surcharge-free cash access across the country. By layering broad ATM availability through Allpoint with strategic brand visibility through ATM Branding, Fifth Third is able to provide its customers with cash access while engaging prospective customers across its footprint, all with minimal capital investment.

“Fifth Third Bank’s brand promise is to ‘operate a Fifth Third better’ and providing our customers with easy, fee-free access to their cash everywhere they need it is an important part of that promise,” said James Anthos, Director of Retail Distribution Strategy and Analytics at Fifth Third. “Over the last three years, Cardtronics has helped us grow cardholder convenience and build brand exposure in a number of key metropolitan areas through a successful combination of cash access and brand visibility that sets Fifth Third apart.”

“Cardtronics’ ATM branding and Allpoint programs are expedient and cost-effective tools for financial institutions to fortify core markets against increasing competition and to expand into attractive new growth markets,” said Carter Hunt, Cardtronics Managing Director for North America. “Fifth Third Bank has clearly realized and benefited from these offerings through our prior market partnerships, and the expansion to the Carolinas will further enhance Fifth Third’s strategy.”

Fifth Third branches, ATMs, and surcharge-free Allpoint Network ATMs can be found using the Fifth Third locator available at www.53.com and on its mobile app.

About Fifth Third Bank

Fifth Third Bancorp is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, and the indirect parent company of Fifth Third Bank, National Association, a federally chartered institution. As of September 30, 2019, Fifth Third had $171 billion in assets and operated 1,143 full-service banking centers and 2,487 ATMs with Fifth Third branding in Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, Michigan, Illinois, Florida, Tennessee, West Virginia, Georgia and North Carolina. In total, Fifth Third provides its customers with access to approximately 53,000 fee-free ATMs across the United States. Fifth Third operates four main businesses: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management. Fifth Third is among the largest money managers in the Midwest and, as of September 30, 2019, had $397 billion in assets under care, of which it managed $46 billion for individuals, corporations and not-for-profit organizations through its Trust and Registered Investment Advisory businesses. Investor information and press releases can be viewed at www.53.com. Fifth Third’s common stock is traded on the Nasdaq® Global Select Market under the symbol “FITB.” Fifth Third Bank was established in 1858. Deposit and Credit products are offered by Fifth Third Bank, National Association. Member FDIC.

About Cardtronics (Nasdaq: CATM)

Cardtronics is the trusted leader in financial self-service, enabling cash transactions at over 295,000 ATMs across 10 countries in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Africa. Leveraging our unmatched scale, expertise, and innovation, top-tier merchants and businesses of all sizes use our ATM solutions to drive growth, in-store traffic, and retail transactions. Financial services providers rely on Cardtronics to deliver superior service at their ATMs, on Cardtronics ATMs where they place their brand, and through Cardtronics' Allpoint Network, the world’s largest surcharge-free ATM network, with over 55,000 locations. As champions of cash, Cardtronics converts digital currency into physical cash, driving payments choice for businesses and consumers alike.

