BASKING RIDGE, N.J., Feb. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: CLBS) (“Caladrius” or the “Company”), a late-stage therapeutics development biopharmaceutical company pioneering advancements of cell therapies in select cardiovascular and autoimmune diseases, announced today that David J. Mazzo, PhD, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Caladrius, will present a company overview at the following conferences in February:



LSX World Congress 2020

Date: Wednesday, February 5, 2020 Time: 12:30 p.m. (GMT) Track: Inv€$table Biotech Venue: 133 Houndsditch, Liverpool Street in London, UK

2020 BIO CEO & Investor Conference

Date: Monday, February 10, 2020 Time: 9:45 a.m. (EST) Location: Wilder room Venue: New York Marriott Marquis in New York, NY

Noble Capital Markets’ Sixteenth Annual Investor Conference

Date: Tuesday, February 18, 2020 Time: 11:30 a.m. (EST) Location: Terrace Ballroom B Venue: The Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, FL Webcast: www.caladrius.com/investors/news-events/events/

About Caladrius Biosciences

Caladrius is a late-stage therapeutics development biopharmaceutical company pioneering advancements of cell therapies for select cardiovascular and autoimmune diseases. Our leadership team collectively has decades of biopharmaceutical development experience and world-recognized scientific achievement in the fields of cardiovascular and autoimmune disease, among other areas. Our current product candidates include three developmental treatments for cardiovascular diseases based on our CD34+ cell therapy platform: CLBS12, recipient of a SAKIGAKE designation in Japan and advanced therapy medicinal product classification (ATMP) in Europe, eligible for early conditional approval for the treatment of critical limb ischemia in Japan based on an ongoing clinical trial; CLBS16, subject of the proof-of-concept ESCaPE-CMD clinical trial in the U.S.A. for the treatment of coronary microvascular dysfunction; and CLBS14, a Phase 3 ready clinical program in no option refractory disabling angina and recipient of a RMAT designation in the U.S.A. For more information on the company, please visit www.caladrius.com .

Contact: