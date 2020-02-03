Wuhan, China, Feb. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ATIF Holdings Limited (the “Company” or Nasdaq: ATIF), a company providing financial consulting services to small and medium-sized enterprises in Asia, today announced that the Company has purchased another 200 thousand protective masks for Wuhan’s fight against coronavirus.

As previously disclosed on a press release on January 28, 2020, the Company had contributed up to 1.5 million protective masks to Wuhan’s fight against coronavirus.

After the outbreak of the new coronavirus, medical resources of hospitals in Wuhan have been in short supply. Due to the shortage of medical resources, hospitals in Wuhan issued public announcements requesting emergency support and soliciting donations of N95 masks, surgical masks, disposable medical masks, medical caps, protective clothing, surgical gowns, goggles, impact-resistant eye masks, protective masks and other protective supplies.

Mr. Jun Liu, CEO and Director of ATIF, commented, “At present, there is a serious shortage of protective materials in Hubei. Although what we can do is very limited, we will continue to donate various materials and do our best to fight the coronavirus. As a listed company, we should take on our social responsibilities and do our utmost to help people in Hubei and protect people in Shenzhen. We also encourage more caring companies to join us in protecting people's lives and society’s safety.”

About ATIF Holdings Limited

Headquartered in Shenzhen, China, ATIF is a company providing financial consulting services to small and medium-sized enterprises in Asia. The Company’s core businesses include going public consulting services, international financial consulting services, and financial media services. The Company has advised several enterprises in China in their plans to become publicly listed in the U.S. At present, the Company has business centers and service centers in Hong Kong and Shenzhen, composed of experienced consulting professionals. The Company owns www.chinacnnm.com , a news and media website that provides social news and financial information to the Asian region. For more information, please visit http://www.atifchina.com .

