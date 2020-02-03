CALGARY, Alberta, Feb. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pan Orient Energy Corp. ("Pan Orient" or the “Company”) (POE – TSXV), on behalf of Pan Orient Energy (Siam) Ltd. (“POS”), announced the results of its December 31, 2019 independent reserves evaluation for Thailand on-shore Concession L53/48 where POS is the operator and has a 100% working interest. Pan Orient has a 50.01% equity interest in POS, which is classified as a Joint Venture under International Financial Reporting Standards and accounted for using the equity method. Pan Orient’s 50.01% equity interest in the assets, liabilities, working capital, operations and capital expenditures of POS are recorded in Investment in the Thailand Joint Venture and Pan Orient does not have any direct interest in, or control over, the crude oil reserves or operations of on-shore Concession L53/48.
The evaluation for the Thailand assets as at December 31, 2019 was conducted by Sproule International Limited of Calgary (“Sproule”) and was prepared in accordance with Canadian Securities Administrators National Instrument 51-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Oil and Gas Activities.
Please note that all amounts are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise stated and BOPD refers to barrels of oil per day. Reserves volumes reported below are “Company Gross Reserves”, a classification of reserves used in the evaluation which represents production and reserves before deduction of royalties.
Commenting today on the year-end 2019 reserve report of Pan Orient Energy (Siam) Ltd., President and CEO Jeff Chisholm stated: “Concession L53 oil sales in 2019 were a record for the concession, averaging 2,120 BOPD. After accounting for the 773,675 barrels of oil produced in 2019, there were year over year increases of 37% in 1P reserves, 34% in 2P reserves and 29% in 3P reserves. Of particular note, estimated ultimate recoveries saw a substantial 1.152 million barrel increase on a 1P basis, 1.755 million barrel increase on a 2P basis and 2.542 million barrel increase on a 3P basis resulting mainly from excellent production performance at the L53DD oil field and a new field oil discovery at AA South. I am pleased with these results and looking forward with a great deal of anticipation towards the Thailand 2020 exploration and appraisal drilling program of four firm exploration and three firm appraisal wells. This program has commenced with the L53-DD6ST2 appraisal well located within the L53-DD oil field. An operations update anticipated in the week of February 10, 2020 will provide further details with regard to this drilling program and the first well results.”
Summary of Thailand Reserves at December 31, 2019 for Concession L53/48
º Thailand Concession L53/48 reserves are from conventional sandstone reservoirs.
|Summary of Thailand Crude Oil Reserves as of December 31, 2019, as provided by Sproule
|Net to Pan Orient’s 50.01% Interest in Pan Orient Energy (Siam) Ltd.
|Marketable Reserves – Company Gross (thousands of barrels)
|Light and Medium Oil
|Heavy Oil
|Total
|Proved
|543
|75
|618
|Probable
|958
|259
|1,217
|Total Proved plus Probable
|1,501
|334
|1,834
|Possible
|1,575
|380
|1,955
|Total Proved, Probable & Possible
|3,076
|714
|3,789
|Summary of Thailand Net Present Values as of December 31, 2019, as provided by Sproule (After Income Tax)
|Net to Pan Orient’s 50.01% Interest in Pan Orient Energy (Siam) Ltd.
|Present Value - After Tax (Cdn$ million)
|Undiscounted
|5
|%
|10
|%
|15
|%
|Proved
|17
|16
|15
|15
|Probable
|38
|33
|28
|25
|Total Proved plus Probable
|55
|49
|44
|40
|Possible
|66
|46
|35
|28
|Total Proved, Probable & Possible
|121
|94
|79
|68
|Per Pan Orient share - Proved & Probable Note
|$
|1.01
|$
|0.89
|$
|0.80
|$
|0.73
|Per Pan Orient share - Proved & Probable & Possible Note
|$
|2.22
|$
|1.73
|$
|1.44
|$
|1.25
Note: Per share values were calculated based on 54,496,007 Pan Orient shares currently outstanding
|Summary of Thailand Crude Oil Reserves as of December 31, 2019, as provided by Sproule
|Pan Orient Energy (Siam) Ltd. (with a 100% working interest in Concession L53/48)
|Marketable Reserves – Company Gross (thousands of barrels)
|Light and Medium Oil
|Heavy Oil
|Total
|Proved
|1,085
|150
|1,235
|Probable
|1,915
|518
|2,433
|Total Proved plus Probable
|3,000
|668
|3,668
|Possible
|3,150
|759
|3,909
|Total Proved, Probable & Possible
|6,150
|1,427
|7,577
|Summary of Thailand Crude Oil Reserves as of December 31, 2019, by Major Field as provided by Sproule – Company Gross (thousands of barrels)
|Pan Orient Energy (Siam) Ltd. (with a 100% working interest in Concession L53/48)
|Concession L53/48 (by Major Field)
|Proved
|Probable
|Proved plus
Probable
|Possible
|Proved,
Probable &
Possible
|L53A Field
|138
|104
|242
|124
|366
|L53B Field
|75
|133
|209
|260
|469
|L53D Field
|184
|179
|363
|142
|506
|L53G Field
|132
|93
|225
|102
|327
|L53DD Field
|663
|1,807
|2,470
|3,030
|5,500
|L53AA South Field
|42
|117
|160
|250
|410
|1,235
|2,433
|3,668
|3,909
|7,577
Reconciliation of Changes in Thailand Crude Oil Proved plus Probable Reserves as of December 31, 2019, as provided by Sproule – Company Gross (Light and Medium Oil and Heavy Oil)
Pan Orient Energy (Siam) Ltd. (with a 100% working interest in Concession L53/48)
|(thousands of barrels)
|Proved
|Probable
|Proved plus
Probable
|December 31, 2018
|901
|1,830
|2,731
|Extensions
|-
|-
|-
|Improved Recovery
|-
|-
|-
|Technical Revision
|1,053
|495
|1,548
|Discoveries
|56
|117
|173
|Acquisitions
|-
|-
|-
|Dispositions
|-
|-
|-
|Economic Factors
|(1
|)
|(9
|)
|(10
|)
|Production
|(774
|)
|-
|(774
|)
|December 31, 2019
|1,235
|2,433
|3,668
|Summary of Thailand Net Present Values as of December 31, 2019, as provided by Sproule (After Income Tax)
Pan Orient Energy (Siam) Ltd. (with a 100% working interest in Concession L53/48)
|Present Value - After Tax (Cdn$ million)
|Undiscounted
|5%
|10%
|15%
|Proved
|33
|32
|30
|29
|Probable
|77
|66
|57
|50
|Total Proved plus Probable
|110
|97
|87
|80
|Possible
|132
|91
|70
|56
|Total Proved, Probable & Possible
|242
|188
|157
|136
|Thailand Concession L53/48 Reserves Evaluation as of December 31, 2019, as provided by Sproule
Pan Orient Energy (Siam) Ltd. (with a 100% working interest in Concession L53/48)
|Notes:
|1
|)
|Pan Orient Energy (Siam) Ltd. is the operator and 100% working interest owner of Concession L53/48. Pan Orient holds a 50.01% equity interest in Pan Orient Energy (Siam) Ltd.
Thailand reserves and values at December 31, 2019 shown as “100% working interest of Pan Orient Energy (Siam) Ltd.” represent a 100% working interest in Concession L53/48.
|2
|)
|Reserves volumes reported above are “Company Gross Reserves”, a classification of reserves used in the evaluation which represents production and reserves before deduction of royalties.
|3
|)
|The tables shown have assessed reserves at forecast crude oil reference prices & costs.
|4
|)
|The US$ reference price for crude oil per barrel (US$ UK Brent per barrel) is $65.00 for 2020, $68.00 for 2021, $70.00 for 2022, $71.40 for 2023, $72.83 for 2024, and prices increase at 2.0% per year thereafter.
|5
|)
|Oil revenue for these reserves is based on 90% of the forecast crude oil Brent reference price.
|6
|)
|Tables show assessed reserves with a foreign exchange rate of CDN$1=US$0.76 for 2020, CDN$1=US$0.77 for 2021, CDN$1=US$0.80 thereafter.
|7
|)
|The capital cost and operating expense inflation rate is 1% per year in 2021 and 2.0% per year starting in 2022.
|8
|)
|Estimated future undiscounted development costs, in dollars, at December 31, 2019 were Cdn$10.5 million for proved reserves, Cdn$21.2 million for proved plus probable reserves and Cdn$23.8 million for proved plus probable plus possible reserves.
|9
|)
|Net present values after income tax are after deduction of the SRB (Special Remuneratory Benefit tax) and income tax in Thailand. SRB tax rate is forecast to be zero percent per year based on the forecast oil rates and prices.
|10
|)
|Well abandonment and reclamation costs of Cdn$4.0 million for the proved plus probable case were included in this report and include abandonment and reclamation costs for all existing and future wells. Well abandonment and reclamation costs of Cdn$4.8 million were included for the proved plus probable plus possible case. No allowances for reclamation or salvage values were made.
|11
|)
|The net present values disclosed may not represent fair market value.
|12
|)
|Totals may not add exactly due to rounding.
Pan Orient is a Calgary, Alberta based oil and gas exploration and production company with operations currently located onshore Thailand, Indonesia and in Western Canada.
This news release contains forward-looking information. Forward-looking information is generally identifiable by the terminology used, such as "expect", "believe", "estimate”, "should", "anticipate" and "potential" or other similar wording. Forward-looking information in this news release includes, but is not limited to, references to: estimates of reserves and the net present value of those reserves, anticipated future production performance, estimates of future crude oil reference prices and the percentage of those prices received by Pan Orient, and estimates of development costs, foreign exchange rates, inflation rates, taxes and well abandonment and disconnect costs. By their very nature, the forward-looking statements contained in this news release require Pan Orient and its management to make assumptions that may not materialize or that may not be accurate. The forward-looking information contained in this news release is subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors, which could cause actual results, expectations, achievements or performance to differ materially, including without limitation: imprecision of reserve estimates and estimates of recoverable quantities of oil, changes in project schedules, operating and reservoir performance, the effects of weather and climate change, the results of exploration and development drilling and related activities, demand for oil and gas, commercial negotiations, other technical and economic factors or revisions and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of Pan Orient. Although Pan Orient believes that the expectations reflected in its forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurances that the expectations of any forward-looking statements will prove to be correct.
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:
Pan Orient Energy Corp.
Jeff Chisholm, President and CEO (located in Bangkok, Thailand)
Email: jeff@panorient.ca
- or -
Bill Ostlund, Vice President Finance and CFO
Telephone: (403) 294-1770
Pan Orient Energy Corp.
Calgary, Alberta, CANADA
Pan Orient Energy Corp.JPGLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: