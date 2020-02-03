Selbyville, Delaware, Feb. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Global Collagen hydrolysate market revenue is projected to cross USD 1 billion by 2026, according to a new research report by Global Market Insights, Inc. Growing concern and awareness among consumer towards healthy food products globally will escalate the product growth.

According to market analysis, high biocompatibility enhances collagen demand as a biomaterial for implantable medical products and tissue engineering. Upcoming applications, as a carrier for drug delivery will fuel collagen hydrolysates demand. Additionally, widening application of collagen/fat injectable fillers in dermal surgery procedures to correct wrinkles, depressions and skin scarring issues to boost collagen hydrolysates market share.

Hydrolyzed collagen witness demand as edible films and coatings applied on food products to inhibit the seepage of external oxygen moisture and solutes. Collagen hydrolysates in the form of films or coatings work as of active substances including antioxidants, antimicrobials, colors and flavors. Increasing production of collagen sausage casings from the regenerated corium layer of food grade animal hides for the purpose of flavor protection of food products will supplement collagen hydrolysate industry outlook.

According to market analysis, some major findings of the collagen hydrolysate market analysis include:

Rising concern towards health and beauty is encouraging consumers to seek effective and non-invasive solutions. Continuous research on the development of nutricosmetics will support global market size over the forecast period

Increasing demand for marine collagen as a potential biomaterial for biomedical applications will foster product demand.

Some of the key market players manufacturing pleated filters are PB Gelatins GmbH, Rousselot, Connoils LLC, NeoCell Corporation, Nitta Gelatin, Inc. Amicogen, Inc. Gelita AGAntler Farms and Beijing Semnl Biotechnology Co, Ltd.

Market statistics for bovine collagen hydrolysates was the highest and the sector is further anticipated to witness significant gains due to its low cost and wide availibility of animal hides and skin.

Asia Pacific region acquired significant share in the global market.

Browse key industry insights spread across 200 pages with 289 market data tables and 25 figures & charts from the report, "Collagen Hydrolysate Market Outlook By Application (Pharmaceutical/Biomedical, Food and Beverage {Gummy and Jelly products, Sausages & Burger Casings}, Nutraceuticals, Cosmetics), By Products (Bovine, Porcine, Marine), By Dosage Form (Powder, Liquid, Capsules), Industry Analysis Report, Regional Outlook, Application Potential, Price Trends, Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2019 – 2026"

As per market trends & analysis, market demand from capsules is anticipated to witness gains over 7% by 2026 due to increasing demand among sports athletics. Pills or capsules are easily portable in comparison to powdered or liquid form. Collagen capsules leads to early results and promote skin and hair repair since it does not contain preservatives, excipients and additives.

According to industry analysis, North American market is anticipated to witness growth over 7.0% by the end of 2026. Busy lifestyles, improper food habits with rising health issues has inclined towards the consumption of nutritional supplements to provide adequate nutrients to the body. As per Council for Responsible Nutrition nearly 70% of the adults in United States intake dietary supplements. Growing demand for nutraceuticals as they are stocked with nutritious ingredients coupled with increasing emphasis over preventative healthcare will foster product demand in North America.

According to market analysis, manufacturers are engaged in strategic expansion initiatives including acquisitions, partnerships, R & D activities in order to garner higher market share and compete with existing major players. Also, collaboration of healthcare industrialists with food & beverage market players to produce effective nutraceutical products in multiple forms act as significant opportunity for the collagen hydrolysate market.

