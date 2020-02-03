New York, Feb. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Animal Transportation Market 2020-2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05439255/?utm_source=GNW

Our reports on global animal transportation market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increased demand for animals from slaughterhouses and dairy industry. In addition, increasing adoption of internet of things (IoT) in the logistics industry is anticipated to boost the growth of the global animal transportation market as well.



Market Segmentation

The global animal transportation market is segmented as below:

Type

• Livestock

• Pets

• Others



Geographic segmentation

• APAC

• Europe

• MEA

• North America

• South America



Key Trends for global animal transportation market growth

This study identifies increasing adoption of internet of things (iot) in the logistics industry as the prime reasons driving the global animal transportation market growth during the next few years.

Prominent vendors in global animal transportation market

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the global animal transportation market, including some of the vendors such as American Airlines Inc., Amerijet International Inc., DSV AS, EMO Trans Inc., FedEx Corp., GRADLYN GmbH, Herfurth Logistics, IAG Cargo, Lufthansa Cargo AG and United Parcel Service Inc.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05439255/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001