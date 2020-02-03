TULSA, OK, Feb. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- RJD Green (OTCPK: RJDG) announced contracts for over $415,000 have been awarded to the Silex Holdings commercial division in January 2020.



RJD Green Inc. announced Silex Holdings has been awarded three contracts for countertops and cabinetry in Oklahoma City and Tulsa. The contracts are tentatively scheduled to be completed in the third quarter of 2020.

Ron Brewer, CEO of RJD Green Inc., states, “The excellent start in January commercial contracts procured by Silex Holdings bodes well for SHI meeting or exceeding their budgeted 12.5% revenue growth in 2020.”

Note to Shareholders

RJD Management has noted there has been shareholder inquiry as to Company convertible debenture debt. As noted in the recent RJD Green 10K annual filing, RJD Green Disclosure Statement reflects no convertible debenture debt remaining.

About RJD Green, Inc.

The Company operates as a holding company with a focus of acquiring and managing assets and companies. RJD Green operates in three divisions: RJD Green Healthcare Services Division, which holds interest in IoSoft Inc, a company that provides discrete payment technologies, services and software that can be integrated into targeted offerings for healthcare provider networks, hospitals, healthcare payers and individual providers: Earthlinc Environmental Services Division, which provides green environmental services and technologies; Silex Holdings Division, which is engaged in specialty construction and industrial manufacturing and fills a market niche between the Home Depots and local contractors. Silex offers installed granite/other counter tops, cabinets and related products to the residential builder, commercial contractor, remodel contractor and retail customer. Visit http://www.rjdgreen.com .

Forward-looking Statement:

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain as they are based on current expectations and assumptions concerning future events of future performance of the company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are only predictions and speak only as of the date hereof. In evaluation such statements, prospective investors should review carefully various risks and uncertainties identified in this release and matters set in the company's SEC filings.

