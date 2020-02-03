Damascus, MD, Feb. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Sarcoma Foundation of America (SFA), an organization dedicated to increased research, awareness and advocacy for sarcoma, announces Brandi Felser as its new Executive Director.

Felser joins the SFA with more than 20 years of experience in non-profit development and management. Felser, most recently Chief Operating Officer - Chief of Staff of the National Breast Cancer Coalition, also brings to the SFA a strong background in cancer research advocacy, making her well positioned to lead the organization’s mission to advocate for sarcoma patients by funding research and increasing awareness about this rare cancer.

“We are thrilled to welcome Brandi to the Sarcoma Foundation of America,” said Mark Thornton, MD, PhD, President of the Board of Directors. “Her experience in providing leadership to patient advocacy and cancer research initiatives will be invaluable in crafting strategies for the SFA’s efforts to expedite research for new therapies, especially immune-based therapies, for sarcoma. SFA has accomplished much in the 20 years since it began, but under Brandi’s leadership we see the organization doing even more to help the patients and families whose lives have been impacted by sarcoma.”

Felser takes the helm of the SFA as it also continues to expand awareness, education, and community programming, and as it continues to grow its investment in innovative sarcoma research, reaffirming its position as one of the top sarcoma advocacy organizations in the United States. To date, the SFA has invested more than $10 million in sarcoma research through its renowned grant program and through collaborative research partnerships.

“I am honored to have been given the opportunity to serve as the Executive Director of the Sarcoma Foundation of America,” said Felser. “The needs of the sarcoma community are great and I know that the SFA’s work can make a difference. I am excited to help further build upon the SFA’s significant contributions to sarcoma advocacy and research.”

More on Felser’s first days at the SFA can be found at www.curesarcoma.org/brandi-felser-sfa/.

###

About the Sarcoma Foundation of America

The Sarcoma Foundation of America (SFA), a 501(c)(3) nonprofit charitable organization, is an advocate for increased research to find new and better therapies with which to treat patients with sarcoma. The organization raises money to privately fund grants for sarcoma researchers and conducts education and advocacy efforts on behalf of sarcoma patients. For more information, please visit www.curesarcoma.org.

About Sarcoma

Sarcoma is a rare cancer in adults (1 percent of all adult cancers) but rather prevalent in children (about 20 percent of all childhood cancers). At any one time, 50,000 patients and their families are struggling with sarcoma. Every year, nearly 15,000 new cases are diagnosed and about 6,000 people die from the disease.

Lori Hoffman Sarcoma Foundation of America 3012538687, ext. 105 lhoffman@curesarcoma.org