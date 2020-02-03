HARVIA PLC PRESS RELEASE FEBRUARY 3, 2020 AT 4:00 P.M. EET

Harvia will publish its Financial Statements Bulletin 2019, on Tuesday, 11 February 2020 at around 09:00 a.m. Finnish time. The stock exchange release and the presentation material in Finnish and English will be available at https://www.harvia.fi/en/investors/ .

Analyst, investor and press briefing

Harvia will hold a press conference for analysts, investors and media on the same day at 11:00 a.m. Finnish time, at Allas Sea Pool, Smart & Clean Showroom (address: Katajanokanlaituri 2a, Helsinki, Finland). The conference will be held in English. The conference will be hosted by Harvia's CEO Tapio Pajuharju and CFO Ari Vesterinen.

The conference can be followed as a webcast, accessible at: https://harvia.videosync.fi/2019-q4-results

A recording of the webcast will be available later at the company's website.

