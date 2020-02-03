TORONTO, Feb. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- From edible straws to Kombucha on tap, to 3D printed cocktail solutions, Canada’s largest foodservice and hospitality trade event, the RC Show, has released its list of top trending finds that you can expect to see dominating next year’s dining experiences.

Here’s a sneak peek at some of the innovation, equipment and flavours you’ll find at RC Show 2020, taking place March 1-3:

INNOVATIVE FOOD + BEVERAGES

3D Drinks: Art meets cocktail for the ultimate artisan beverage with Devoray’s 3D printed concoctions. Mass customization is the next big improvement for manufacturing, and this patent-pending 3D technology is turning ordinary cocktails, tea and coffee into an experience. Able to turn natural ingredients into nearly any shape you can think of that can dissolve in liquid to create amazing drinks.

Kombucha on Tap: Sober curious Canadians are craving an alcohol-free option that quenches their thirst and gut health at the same time. Here’s the answer for bar owners! Green House Juice Co is changing the fermentation game with free-flowing Kombucha on tap.

Hangover Hinderer: Powered by a blend of vitamins, antioxidants and plant extracts, Last Call is designed to support natural recovery mechanisms and aid in rehydration and replenishment. Order after a long workout, or at the end of a night of drinking to prevent hangovers. Preservative-free and only 15 calories, Last Call comes in four fruit flavours: Acai Berry, Cranberry Raspberry, Blood Orange and Prickly Pear.

Water That’s Good for Waterways: Meet the only Finnish natural mineral water from the last Ice Age. Vellamo is completely pure and unique in taste, creating no environmental pollution. They launched a new bottling process to improve production efficiencies and reduce energy consumption. Vellamo’s new production facilities will soon be powered by geothermal and solar energy to reach carbon neutrality. Vellamo also created labels made from the first wood-based polypropylene labelling material.

Introducing 100% Canadian A2 Milk: A2 milk contains beta-casein A2 protein that is easier to digest for some people and may help dairy intolerant individuals avoid discomfort. Derived from cows that produce only the A2 variation of beta-casein protein, the difference between A1 and A2 milk is a slight variant in the amino acid sequence of the protein chain contained in cows’ milk.

Small but Mighty: Finally, food and drink options that love your guts. The Mighty Pickle and Haymaker's Punch gut shots on the go are belly-friendly options for discerning diners who value their digestive health as much as their taste buds. The line’s signature fermented products are Lacto-fermented, packed with probiotics, gluten-free, additive-free, raw and vegan. Their apple cider vinegar drinks come in fun flavours like Tart Cherry Lemonade and Pineapple Turmeric. These thirst-quenching tonics support digestive health and replenish electrolytes, providing patrons with alternatives that taste as good as they make you feel.

Super Straws: Have your straw and eat it too! Introducing Planet Kitchen’ s The Superstraw. Edible and 100% biodegradable, made from apple pomace, this straw-option for environmentally conscious diners is also vegan and sugar-free. They last an hour in a drink, so you don’t need to worry about the straw giving up before the drink is finished, and you can eat it when you are done.

Silence Please: Specializing in a fully recyclable acoustic material made from PET plastic, giving a wide range of design options, colour choices, and bespoke print capability, ezoBord is pushing the boundaries in the field of design-driven acoustics. Their unique range of fully customizable modern acoustic products for ceiling, wall, division and furniture applications help absorb sound in style so patrons can dine in peace without being overwhelmed by the background noises of a busy restaurant, including those coming from the kitchen.

Four in One: Cook baked goods and fish in the same oven at the same time with the Alto-Shaam Vector. Four ovens in one, each with completely different independent operating sources lets chefs’ multi-task without worry. The unit is ventless, waterless and customizable, coming in a variety of colours for a great front of house experience.

Dual Plate Heat: Speedelight by Electrolux Professional is a dual-plate appliance with the first and only combination of three direct and indirect heat technologies reduce cooking time of several products.

Chocolate Choices: When food mass customization meets the number one option for sweet-tooth cravings everywhere, you get Choco NovoLux’s Foodbot Chocolate 3D Printer. This confectionery masterpiece prints images on a variety of chocolates from milk to dark. Get creative and print nearly any shape or design you can think of out of chocolate.

For the Kid at Heart: The Taylor Company has introduced a new adult slushie beverage dispenser that helps operators create beer slushies and frozen cocktails. The Zamboozy Adult Slushie Freezer is the company's most recent entry into the multi-billion-dollar alcoholic beverage market and is the perfect solution for summertime cocktails that quench and refresh at the same time.

