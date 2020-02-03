SANTA MONICA, Calif., Feb. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ALG , a subsidiary of TrueCar , and the industry benchmark for determining the future resale value of a vehicle, projects average transaction prices (ATP) to be up 2.0%, or $688, from a year ago and down 1.6%, or $564, from December 2019.

“In 2019, we saw sustained growth in average transaction price and despite a slight dip in sales for this month, we still expect an increase in January average transaction price year over year as consumers continue to opt for utilities and feature-rich vehicles,” said Eric Lyman, Chief Industry Analyst at ALG, a subsidiary of TrueCar.

Additional Insights: (Forecast by ALG)

Nissan and Volkswagen are expected to be down on ATP year-over-year, 1.6% and 8.3%, respectively. Meanwhile BMW is expected to be up 3.8%.

Hyundai and Kia continue to be up on ATP, up 11.1% and 7.9%, respectively, as their broadened utilities portfolios continue to increase consumer demand.

Incentive spend as a percentage of ATP for the industry is expected to be 10.3%, down 3.2% from a year ago and down 11.3% from December 2019.

ALG projects that U.S. revenue from new vehicle sales will reach more than $39 billion for January 2020, down 1.0% (based on an adjusted daily selling rate) from a year ago and down 29.4% from last month.

In ALG’s Retail Health Index (RHI), which measures automaker brand health, the majority of mainstream and luxury brands are expected to be down this month from a year ago, indicating that while manufacturers are being more disciplined, sales fell further than expected based on the decrease in incentive spend from a year ago.

Jeep thrived this month as one of the few mainstream brands showing an increase in RHI. This is likely due to incentives being down and the iconic Jeep Wrangler continuing to resonate with consumers.

“Jeep is maintaining a strong Retail Health Index as we kick-off the new year,” said Nick Woolard, Director of OEM and Affinity Partner Analytics at TrueCar. “FCA is strategically idling plants, while adjusting production to match demand. This should help them maintain a strong Retail Health Index in the future.”

January forecast for the 12 largest manufacturers by volume: For additional data visit the ALG Newsroom.

Average Transaction Price (ATP)

Manufacturer Jan 2020

Forecast



Jan 2019 Actual



Dec 2019 Actual



YOY MOM BMW $ 57,770 $ 55,629 $ 56,484 3.8 % 2.3 % Daimler $ 62,263 $ 62,371 $ 59,360 -0.2 % 4.9 % FCA $ 37,113 $ 36,164 $ 37,642 2.6 % -1.4 % Ford $ 41,155 $ 39,099 $ 41,084 5.3 % 0.2 % GM $ 37,473 $ 37,084 $ 37,764 1.0 % -0.8 % Honda $ 28,155 $ 28,394 $ 28,562 -0.8 % -1.4 % Hyundai $ 26,213 $ 23,590 $ 25,625 11.1 % 2.3 % Kia $ 24,476 $ 22,686 $ 24,505 7.9 % -0.1 % Nissan $ 27,201 $ 27,635 $ 28,119 -1.6 % -3.3 % Subaru $ 29,950 $ 29,248 $ 30,247 2.4 % -1.0 % Toyota $ 32,788 $ 32,344 $ 33,661 1.4 % -2.6 % Volkswagen Group $ 44,635 $ 48,694 $ 45,912 -8.3 % -2.8 % Industry $ 35,521 $ 34,833 $ 36,086 2.0 % -1.6 %

Incentive Spending

Manufacturer Jan 2020

Forecast



Jan 2019

Actual



Dec 2019

Actual



YOY MOM BMW $ 5,419 $ 5,274 $ 5,958 2.7 % -9.1 % Daimler $ 5,408 $ 6,253 $ 6,699 -13.5 % -19.3 % FCA $ 4,581 $ 4,607 $ 5,165 -0.6 % -11.3 % Ford $ 4,542 $ 4,456 $ 5,005 1.9 % -9.2 % GM $ 4,957 $ 5,075 $ 5,202 -2.3 % -4.7 % Honda $ 2,113 $ 2,146 $ 2,613 -1.5 % -19.1 % Hyundai $ 2,745 $ 2,878 $ 2,993 -4.6 % -8.3 % Kia $ 3,543 $ 3,389 $ 3,755 4.5 % -5.7 % Nissan $ 4,058 $ 4,216 $ 4,690 -3.7 % -13.5 % Subaru $ 1,017 $ 1,065 $ 1,193 -4.5 % -14.8 % Toyota $ 2,472 $ 2,338 $ 2,826 5.7 % -12.5 % Volkswagen Group $ 4,004 $ 3,885 $ 5,322 3.1 % -24.8 % Industry $ 3,674 $ 3,721 $ 4,207 -1.3 % -12.7 %

Incentives as a Percentage of Average Transaction Price (ATP)

Manufacturer Jan 2020

Forecast



Jan 2019

Actual



Dec 2019

Actual



YOY MOM BMW 9.4 % 9.5 % 10.5 % -1.1 % -11.1 % Daimler 8.7 % 10.0 % 11.3 % -13.4 % -23.0 % FCA 12.3 % 12.7 % 13.7 % -3.1 % -10.1 % Ford 11.0 % 11.4 % 12.2 % -3.2 % -9.4 % GM 13.2 % 13.7 % 13.8 % -3.3 % -4.0 % Honda 7.5 % 7.6 % 9.1 % -0.7 % -18.0 % Hyundai 10.5 % 12.2 % 11.7 % -14.2 % -10.4 % Kia 14.5 % 14.9 % 15.3 % -3.1 % -5.5 % Nissan 14.9 % 15.3 % 16.7 % -2.2 % -10.5 % Subaru 3.4 % 3.6 % 3.9 % -6.8 % -13.9 % Toyota 7.5 % 7.2 % 8.4 % 4.3 % -10.2 % Volkswagen Group 9.0 % 8.0 % 11.6 % 12.4 % -22.6 % Industry 10.3 % 10.7 % 11.7 % -3.2 % -11.3 %

Retail Health Index

RHI measures the changes in retail market share relative to changes in incentive spending and transaction price to gauge whether OEMs are "buying" retail share through increased incentives, or whether share increases are largely demand-driven. An OEM with a positive RHI score is demonstrating a healthy balance of incentive spend relative to market share, either by holding incentive spending flat and increasing share or by increasing incentives with a higher positive increase in retail share.

Mainstream Jan 2020 Forecast YOY

Change MOM Change Buick -1.4 % 0.5 % Chevrolet -0.6 % 1.0 % Chrysler -0.3 % 0.9 % Dodge 0.3 % -0.6 % Fiat 1.8 % -3.4 % Ford 0.6 % 1.0 % GMC -2.5 % -0.7 % Honda -0.5 % -0.1 % Hyundai -0.3 % -0.7 % Jeep 3.1 % -0.1 % Kia 1.7 % -0.4 % Mazda -0.5 % 0.0 % MINI 1.1 % 0.1 % Mitsubishi 4.0 % 0.2 % Nissan -0.3 % 0.4 % Ram -1.5 % 0.8 % Subaru 0.6 % 0.7 % Toyota 1.2 % -1.0 % Volkswagen 2.6 % -0.3 %





Luxury Jan 2020 Forecast YOY Change MOM Change Acura -4.2 % -0.3 % Alfa Romeo 0.5 % -1.1 % Audi -4.6 % -0.6 % BMW 2.6 % -0.9 % Cadillac -0.8 % 0.7 % Genesis -3.4 % 0.1 % INFINITI -3.5 % -0.6 % Jaguar -1.9 % 0.4 % Land Rover -2.8 % 0.0 % Lexus -2.2 % 0.7 % Lincoln 2.0 % 0.9 % Maserati -3.2 % -0.6 % Mercedes-Benz 1.6 % 0.4 % Porsche 0.0 % -0.5 % Volvo -1.5 % 0.6 %

(Note: This forecast is based solely on ALG’s analysis of industry sales trends and conditions and is not a projection of the TrueCar Inc.’s operations.)

