Seeking Local South Florida Artists to Create Original Artwork for Mural at Company’s New Terminal at PortMiami



Winner to Receive $100,000 and a 10-day Artist Residency Onboard an Oceania Cruises Ship

MIAMI, Feb. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (“Norwegian” or “the Company”) (NYSE: NCLH), a leading global cruise company which operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands, today announced a collaboration with The Nader Museum and launched the first annual Call to Artists, as they seek an original piece of art to be featured on a mural at the Company’s new state-of-the-art terminal at PortMiami. The new terminal, dubbed the ‘pearl’ by its designer Willy Bermello of Bermello, Ajamil & Partners, will service Norwegian’s newest and largest ships.

The Company is calling all emerging and established South Florida artists to submit original artwork to be considered for the mural. One winner will receive a $100,000 cash prize and will have their artwork debuted at the grand opening of the new terminal this June. The selected visionary will also win a 10-day artist residency onboard the Artist Loft on an Oceania Cruises ship. Each year, the contest restarts and a new mural design is selected, allowing us to continue supporting South Florida artists for years to come.

“Miami has served as the home and backdrop for Norwegian Cruise Line for over 50 years so it is only natural that we call on South Florida’s thriving arts community to help design this highly visible mural at our new state-of-the-art terminal at PortMiami,” said Frank Del Rio, president and chief executive officer of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. “From the art featured on the hulls of our innovative ships to our carefully curated art collections across our fleet we have always been patrons of the arts and the ‘pearl’ will expand on this tradition.”

The selected artwork will be painted on a 126-feet tall by 62-feet wide wall and will be featured on the mural for one year on the west side of the new terminal’s north façade which faces the much-traveled MacArthur Causeway. This unique mural will be seen by the over 1.2 million guests expected to pass through the terminal, the millions of passengers that arrive or depart from PortMiami and the thousands of daily commuters and tourists that use the world-famous MacArthur Causeway.

The contest begins today and ends on February 27, 2020. Entries must be submitted either in person or sent to The Nader Museum located at 62 NE 27th Street Miami, Florida 33137, and received no later than 3:00 p.m. ET on February 27, 2020. For official contest rules, please visit www.nadermuseum.com . Entries will be reviewed and narrowed down to 20 finalists, which will be announced during a reception at the Nader Museum on March 19, 2020. The 20 finalists will have their submitted artwork on display in a special exhibition open to the public. The winner will be chosen through a combination of public votes submitted through social media and by a selection committee comprised of art experts. The winner take all prize will be announced at a special function on board Norwegian Cruise Line’s latest and most innovative ship, Norwegian Encore on April 5, 2020.

At nearly 166,500 square feet, the new Norwegian Cruise Line terminal, designed by Miami-based global architecture firm Bermello, Ajamil & Partners Inc., will accommodate ships of up to 5,000 passengers. The modern terminal draws its inspired design from the Fibonacci nautilus, with its spiraled and multi-level façade, providing vast grand water views. A dedicated lounge and service area will offer a warm and welcoming arrival for guests, and a new parking garage and valet parking area with direct access to the terminal will streamline the entire arrival and departure process for more efficiency.

About Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: NCLH) is a leading global cruise company which operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. With a combined fleet of 28 ships with approximately 59,150 berths, these brands offer itineraries to more than 490 destinations worldwide. The Company will introduce nine additional ships through 2027.

Cautionary Statement Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this release constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. federal securities laws intended to qualify for the safe harbor from liability established by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this release, including, without limitation, those regarding our port development plans, are forward-looking statements. Many, but not all, of these statements can be found by looking for words like "expect," "anticipate," "goal," "project," "plan," "believe," "seek," "will," "may," "forecast," "estimate," "intend," "future," and similar words. Forward-looking statements do not guarantee future performance and may involve risks, uncertainties and other factors which could cause our actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from the future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied in those forward-looking statements. Examples of these risks, uncertainties and other factors include, but are not limited to the impact of: adverse events impacting the security of travel, such as terrorist acts, armed conflict and threats thereof, acts of piracy, and other international events; adverse incidents involving cruise ships; adverse general economic and related factors, such as fluctuating or increasing levels of unemployment, underemployment and the volatility of fuel prices, declines in the securities and real estate markets, and perceptions of these conditions that decrease the level of disposable income of consumers or consumer confidence; the spread of epidemics and viral outbreaks; breaches in data security or other disturbances to our information technology and other networks; the risks and increased costs associated with operating internationally; changes in fuel prices and/or other cruise operating costs; fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates; our expansion into and investments in new markets; overcapacity in key markets or globally; the unavailability of attractive port destinations; our inability to obtain adequate insurance coverage; evolving requirements and regulations regarding data privacy and protection and any actual or perceived compliance failures by us; our indebtedness and restrictions in the agreements governing our indebtedness that limit our flexibility in operating our business, including the significant portion of assets that are collateral under these agreements; volatility and disruptions in the global credit and financial markets, which may adversely affect our ability to borrow and could increase our counterparty credit risks, including those under our credit facilities, derivatives, contingent obligations, insurance contracts and new ship progress payment guarantees; our inability to recruit or retain qualified personnel or the loss of key personnel; delays in our shipbuilding program and ship repairs, maintenance and refurbishments; our reliance on third parties to provide hotel management services to certain ships and certain other services; future increases in the price of, or major changes or reduction in, commercial airline services; amendments to our collective bargaining agreements for crew members and other employee relation issues; pending or threatened litigation, investigations and enforcement actions; our inability to keep pace with developments in technology; seasonal variations in passenger fare rates and occupancy levels at different times of the year; changes involving the tax and environmental regulatory regimes in which we operate; and other factors set forth under "Risk Factors" in our most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q and subsequent filings by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The above examples are not exhaustive and new risks emerge from time to time. Such forward-looking statements are based on our current beliefs, assumptions, expectations, estimates and projections regarding our present and future business strategies and the environment in which we expect to operate in the future. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date made. We expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statement contained herein to reflect any change in our expectations with regard thereto or any change of events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement was based, except as required by law.

Investor Relations & Media Contact

(305) 468-2339

InvestorRelations@nclcorp.com



