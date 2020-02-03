OAKLAND, Calif., Feb. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Community Bank of the Bay (OTCPink: CBYAA), a San Francisco Bay Area commercial bank with full-service offices in Oakland, Danville and San Mateo, today reported that net income available to common shareholders increased 47.8% to a record $4.07 million for the year 2019, compared to $2.76 million in 2018.  For the fourth quarter of 2019, net income available to common shareholders increased 39.0% to $1.06 million, compared to $764,000 in the fourth quarter a year ago.  Improved asset quality, including a lower loan loss provision, top line revenue growth, and loan and deposit growth contributed to record profitability for the year.  All financial results are unaudited.

“Our 2019 financial results reflect the strength and stability of our banking franchise and the markets we serve.  We are achieving the benchmarks of our growth plan that saw us double the size of the Bank since 2016,” said William S. Keller, President and CEO.  “As a result, we produced record net income for the year, while maintaining excellent asset quality and a healthy net interest margin.  We generated 27% year-over-year loan growth and 22% deposit growth due to the excellent work of our lending and deposit gathering teams.  Our strong balance sheet growth is also reflective of how our unique twenty-two-year history, starting out as California’s first FDIC-insured Certified Development Financial Institution (“CDFI”), resonates with today’s business and non-profit leaders.  As we enter 2020, we are well positioned to deliver service to our clients, support for our communities and return for our shareholders.”

Fourth Quarter 2019 Financial Highlights (at or for the period ended December 31, 2019)

  • Net income increased 39.0% to $1.06 million in the fourth quarter of 2019 compared to $764,000 in the fourth quarter a year ago.  Earnings per share for the quarter improved to $0.12 compared to $0.10 in the fourth quarter a year ago.

  • Pre-tax core earnings excluding gains on SBA loan sales, Bank Enterprise Awards and loan loss provisions, increased $495,000, or 44.6% to totaled $1.61 million in the fourth quarter, compared to $1.11 million in the fourth quarter a year ago.

  • Net interest income increased 20.5% to $4.66 million in the fourth quarter of 2019, compared to $3.87 million in the fourth quarter a year ago.  The strong improvement in operating net income in the fourth quarter of 2019 compared to the same quarter a year ago reflects a $1.16 million increase in net interest income and a $150,000 decrease in the provision for loan loss reserve, offset by a $331,000 increase in noninterest expenses.

  • Net interest margin for the fourth quarter totaled 4.02% compared with 4.36% for the prior quarter and 4.06% in the fourth quarter a year ago.  The reduction in margin from the prior quarter was primarily due to 34 basis point decrease in the average yield on earning assets, while the cost of funds remained steady compared to the prior quarter.   

  • Net loans increased $84.3 million, or 26.7%, to $399.7 million at year-end, compared to $315.4 million a year ago, and grew $4.4 million, or 1.4%, compared to $395.3 million three months earlier.  The last twelve month’s loan growth was generally distributed among four key loan categories with $22.8 million in commercial real estate loans, $22.6 million in construction loans, $14.1 million in commercial and industrial loans and $21.1 million in participations or acquired loans, all of which are fully guaranteed by federal or state agencies. 

  • Total deposits increased $72.9 million, or 22.3% to $399.2 million at December 31, 2019, compared to a year ago. Deposits decreased when compared to $400.8 million three months earlier, primarily due to normal fourth quarter seasonality in DDA accounts, as clients take year-end distributions and prepare for other tax related events. Non-interest bearing deposits increased 28.7% year over year and represent 33.5% of total deposits at year end. 

  • Assets totaled $493.4 million at December 31, 2019, a $102.7 million increase, or 26.3%, compared to $390.7 million a year earlier, and a $1.96 million increase, compared to $491.4 million three months earlier.  Average earning assets for the quarter totaled $460.5 million, an increase of $25.5 million, or 5.8%, compared with the prior quarter end, and an increase of $82.3 million, or 21.7%, from the fourth quarter a year ago.

  • Asset quality remained excellent with only $151,000 of nonperforming loans at December 31, 2019, representing 0.04% of total loans.  This compares to nonperforming loans at 0.14% of total loans at December 31, 2018, and 0.19% at September 30, 2019.  Nonperforming assets (“NPAs”) were 0.03% at the end of the fourth quarter, down from 0.12% a year ago and 0.15% three months earlier.  The improvement in NPAs reflects the stability of the loan portfolio and paydowns in principal balances.

  • Net charge-offs were $1,000 in the fourth quarter of 2019, compared to $118,000 in the fourth quarter a year ago.

  • Allowance for loan losses, as a percentage of total loans, was 1.03% at December 31, 2019, compared to 1.08%, at December 31.

  • Total equity as of December 31, 2019 of $56.1 million increased $1.2 million, or 2.3%, from the prior quarter end.  The Bank’s capital levels are well above FDIC “Well Capitalized” standards as of December 31, 2019, with a total capital ratio of 14.65%, a tier 1 capital ratio of 13.62%, a common equity tier 1 capital ratio of 13.62%, and a tier 1 leverage ratio of 11.57%. 

  • Book value per common share totaled $6.43 as of December 31, 2019, an increase of 10.5% from a year ago. 

“We continue to take advantage of the bank consolidation in our markets by executing on our strategy to hire key talent who are attracted to our unique organization,” said Keller.  “The relocation of our Danville office, now located at 740 Camino Ramon, opened on schedule earlier this month.  This new location will continue to provide us with excellent client accessibility, while adding much needed space to accommodate the staffing needs required for our growing organization.”

About Community Bank of the Bay

Community Bank of the Bay (OTCPink: CBYAA) serves the financial needs of closely held businesses and professional service firms, as well as their owner-operators and non-profit organizations throughout the San Francisco Bay Area.  Community Bank of the Bay is a member of the FDIC, an SBA Preferred Lender, and a CDARS depository institution, headquartered in Oakland, with full-service branches in Danville and San Mateo.  It is also California’s first FDIC-insured certified Community Development Financial Institution and one of only three operating in the Bay Area.  The bank is recognized for establishing the Bay Area Green Fund to provide financing to sustainable businesses and projects and supports environmentally responsible values.  Additional information on the bank is available online at www.BankCBB.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release may contain forward-looking statements, such as, among others, statements about plans, expectations and goals concerning growth and improvement. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties. Such risks and uncertainties may include but are not necessarily limited to fluctuations in interest rates, inflation, government regulations and general economic conditions, including the real estate market in California and other factors beyond the Bank's control. Such risks and uncertainties could cause results for subsequent interim periods or for the entire year to differ materially from those indicated. Readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements, which reflect management's view only as of the date hereof. The Bank does not undertake, and specifically disclaims, any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether to reflect new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

FINANCIAL TABLES TO FOLLOW:

COMMUNITY BANK OF THE BAY 
UNAUDITED SUMMARY FINANCIAL STATEMENTS 
(Dollars in thousands, except earnings per share) 
                   
 INCOME STATEMENT  Three Months Ended 
    2019  2019  Qtr over Qtr  2018  Qtr over Yr Ago Qtr  
    December 31  September 30  % Change  December 31  % Change  
                   
Interest income   $  5,778  $  5,828  -0.9% $  4,620  25.1% 
Interest expense    1,113    1,054  5.6%   749  48.6% 
Net interest income before provision   4,665    4,774  -2.3%   3,871  20.5% 
Provision for Loan Losses   50    200  -75.0%   200     
Net interest income after provision  4,615    4,574  0.9%   3,671  25.7% 
                   
Non-interest income   248    430  -42.3%   449  -44.8% 
Non-interest expense   3,307    3,117  6.1%   2,976  11.1% 
Income before provision for income taxes  1,556    1,887  -17.5%   1,144  36.0% 
Provision for income taxes   494    588  -16.0%   370  33.5% 
Net income  $  1,062  $  1,299  -18.2% $  774  37.2% 
                   
Less: preferred dividends   -     -   0.0%   10  -100.0% 
Net income available for common stockholders$  1,062  $  1,299  -18.2% $  764  39.0% 
                   
Basic earnings per common share $  0.12  $  0.15  -18.3% $  0.10  25.7% 
Weighted average common shares outstanding   8,696,448    8,690,355       7,864,255     
                   
Return on average assets  0.88%  1.13%     0.77%    
Return on average common equity 7.58%  9.50%     6.61%    
                   


COMMUNITY BANK OF THE BAY
UNAUDITED SUMMARY FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
(Dollars in thousands, except book value per share)
 
 BALANCE SHEET At Period End
    2019 2019 Qtr over Qtr  2018 Year over Year 
 ASSETS  December 31 September 30 % Change  December 31 % Change 
               
Total cash and investments $  81,737 $  85,070 -3.9% $  68,592 19.2%
Loans, net of unearned income  399,687   395,275 1.1%   315,367 26.7%
Loan loss reserve    (4,106)   (4,057) 1.2%   (3,400) 20.8%
Other assets    16,055   15,100 6.3%   10,112 58.8%
  Total Assets  $  493,373 $  491,388 0.4% $  390,671 26.3%
               
 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS EQUITY          
               
Non-interest bearing demand deposits  133,744   153,541 -12.9%   103,911 28.7%
Interest bearing deposits   265,503   247,205 7.4%   222,442 19.4%
Total deposits    399,247   400,746 -0.4%   326,353 22.3%
Total borrowings and other liabilities  38,059   35,814 6.3%   16,642 128.7%
Total Liabilities  $  437,306 $  436,560 0.2% $  342,995 27.5%
               
Total equity    56,067   54,828 2.3%   47,676 17.6%
Total Liabilities and Total Equity$  493,373 $  491,388 0.4% $  390,671 26.3%
               
Book value per common share$  6.43 $  6.31 2.0% $  5.82 10.5%
               
               
Period End Shares Outstanding  8,714,438   8,690,355      8,187,766   
               


SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA 
(In thousands of dollars, except for ratios and per share amounts) 
Unaudited 
  At or for the Three Months Ended 
  2019  2019  2018 
  December 31  September 30  December 31 
ASSET QUALITY RATIOS         
Net (charge-offs) recoveries   (1)   33   (118)
Net (charge-offs) recoveries to average loans -0.0003% 0.0087% -0.0388%
Non-performing loans as a % of loans 0.04% 0.19% 0.14%
Non-performing assets as a % of assets 0.03% 0.15% 0.12%
Allowance for loan losses as a % of total loans 1.03% 1.03% 1.08%
Allowance for loan losses as a % of non-performing loans 2721% 550% 749%
          
AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET DATA         
Average assets   481,388   455,086   393,671
Average total loans   396,615   380,819   304,889
Average total deposits   389,270   364,641   331,385
Average shareholders' equity   55,615   54,239   45,844
          
FINANCIAL RATIOS\STATISTICS         
Return on average equity 0.88% 1.13% 0.77%
Return on average assets 7.58% 9.50% 6.61%
Net interest margin 4.02% 4.36% 4.29%
Efficiency ratio 67.31% 59.90% 68.88%
          
Efficiency ratio (excl BEA Award) 67.31% 62.87% 72.81%
          
NPL / NPA 150.9 737.773 453.695
          