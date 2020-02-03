LONDON and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In response to certain questions from the British Columbia Securities Commission (the “BSCS”), Mkango Resources Ltd. (AIM/TSX-V: MKA) (the "Company") has today filed a revised NI 43-101 Report (the “Revised Report”) for the Songwe Hill Rare Earths Project in Malawi.



As requested by the BSCS, the Revised Report includes a discussion of the parameters used to establish the cut-off grade and any other factors the Qualified Person considered in determining reasonable prospects for eventual economic extraction, as well as certain clarifications in the reliance on non-experts section of the report.

The Revised Report also includes certain changes to the certificates of Qualified Persons which outline specific relevant experience and responsibility for particular sections of the report.

There are no material differences from the results originally disclosed in the Company’s news release on February 4, 2019. The Revised Report will be available under the Company's profile on SEDAR ( www.sedar.com ).

For further information on Mkango, please contact:

