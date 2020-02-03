New York, Feb. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Motive Lead-Acid Battery Market 2020-2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05381441/?utm_source=GNW

Our reports on global motive lead-acid battery market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by growing demand for electric forklifts. In addition, emergence of fuel cell-based material handling equipment is anticipated to boost the growth of the global motive lead-acid battery market as well.



Market Segmentation

The global motive lead-acid battery market is segmented as below:

Battery type

• VRLA

• FLA



Geographic segmentation

• APAC

• EMEA

• Americas



Key Trends for global motive lead-acid battery market growth

This study identifies emergence of fuel cell-based material handling equipment as the prime reasons driving the global motive lead-acid battery market growth during the next few years.

Prominent vendors in global motive lead-acid battery market

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the global motive lead-acid battery market, including some of the vendors such as Accumulatorenwerke HOPPECKE Carl Zoellner & Sohn GmbH, C&D Technologies Inc., Clarios, East Penn Manufacturing Co. Inc., EnerSys, Exide Industries Ltd., Exide Technologies, GS Yuasa Corp., Leoch International Technology Ltd. and Narada Power Source Co. Ltd.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

