NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE REQUIREMENTS OF THE EU MARKET ABUSE REGULATION OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES

February 3, 2020

Royal Dutch Shell plc (the “Company”) announces that on January 31, 2020, Ben van Beurden, a Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities (“PDMR”) has carried out the following transactions in the Company’s A ordinary shares with a nominal value of €0.07 each (“RDSA Shares”):

  1. sale of 14,510 RDSA shares;
  2. pledged 105,000 RDSA Shares as collateral against a mortgage provided by Van Lanschot N.V. Following the pledge, Ben van Beurden remains the beneficial owner of the RDSA Shares and retains full voting rights; and
  3. varied his participation in a Dividend Reinvestment Plan (“DRIP”) to receive a cash dividend on future dividend payments on his shareholdings in a Computershare Share Plan Account. As at January 31, 2020, Ben van Beurden held 60,879 RDSA Shares in his Computershare Share Plan Account.

This notification is made in accordance with Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s)Ben
Last Name(s)Van Beurden
2. Reason for the notification
Position/statusChief Executive Officer
Initial notification/amendmentsInitial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entityRoyal Dutch Shell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s) section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument, (ii) each type of transaction, (iii) each date, (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrumentA Ordinary shares with a nominal value of €0.07 each
Identification CodeGB00B03MLX29
Nature of the transactionSale of shares
CurrencyGBP
Price £20.39
Volume14,510
Total£295,858.90
Aggregated information

 

Volume
Price
Total		 

 

14,510
£20.39
£295,858.90

Date of transactionJanuary 31, 2020
Place of transactionLondon


4. Details of the transaction(s) section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument, (ii) each type of transaction, (iii) each date, (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrumentA Ordinary shares with a nominal value of €0.07 each
Identification CodeGB00B03MLX29
Nature of the transactionA pledge of 105,000 RDSA Shares in the Company as collateral against a mortgage provided by Van Lanschot N.V. Following the pledge, Ben van Beurden remains the beneficial owner of the RDSA Shares and retains full voting rights.

 

 
CurrencyN/A
Price N/A
Volume105,000
TotalN/A
Aggregated information

 

Volume
Price
Total		 

 

105,000
N/A
N/A

Date of transactionJanuary 31, 2020
Place of transactionOutside trading venue


4. Details of the transaction(s) section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument, (ii) each type of transaction, (iii) each date, (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrumentA Ordinary shares with a nominal value of €0.07 each
Identification CodeGB00B03MLX29
Nature of the transactionVariation in participation in a DRIP to receive a cash dividend on future dividend payments on shareholdings in a Computershare Share Plan Account. As at January 31, 2020, Ben van Beurden held 60,879 RDSA Shares in his Computershare Share Plan Account.
CurrencyN/A
Price N/A
Volume60,879
TotalN/A
Aggregated information

 

Volume
Price
Total		 

 

60,879
N/A
N/A
Date of transactionJanuary 31, 2020
Place of transactionOutside trading venue

Anthony Clarke
Deputy Company Secretary

