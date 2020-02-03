New York, Feb. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intrommune Therapeutics, a New York-based biotechnology company developing a patient-friendly immunotherapy platform for the treatment of peanut and other food allergies, announces results from a survey fielded by Allergy & Asthma Network, a nonprofit advocacy organization. This online survey polled 259 physicians and 137 patients and parents to find out their opinions regarding peanut allergy immunotherapy treatment. Prior to Friday's FDA approval of an oral immunotherapy product involving peanut powder emptied from capsules or sachets and mixed with semisolid food and then eaten, there were no FDA-approved treatments available for any food allergy.

Results from this survey confirmed that nearly nine out of ten (87%) physicians confirmed their desire to prescribe an FDA-approved immunotherapy treatment for peanut allergy. Of importance, 89% of providers would switch patients from a peanut allergy immunotherapy to a newer product like OMIT with fewer side effects. 46% percent of physician respondents preferred a product that would target the oral cavity, such as Intrommune’s oral mucosal immunotherapy toothpaste, while 18% preferred powder mixed into food and eaten (oral immunotherapy/OIT).

“These survey findings are encouraging as we see peanut allergy immunotherapies progress toward FDA approval,” said Michael Nelson, CEO, Intrommune. “The FDA’s approval of an oral immunotherapy for peanut allergy highlights the unmet medical needs of food-allergic individuals.”

“These survey data also clearly show that physicians are ready and willing to utilize these new treatments as they enter the market,” said Erick Berglund, PhD, Chief Scientific Officer. “As other peanut allergy immunotherapies become available, physicians will have more choices for patients and parents. Peanut INT301 is the only product under development that enables regular and convenient extended use of allergy immunotherapy by integrating naturally into a person’s ordinary everyday routine of tooth brushing.”

Additional results from this survey showed that 90% of patients and parents said they were likely to try an oral mucosal immunotherapy toothpaste, such as Intrommune’s Peanut INT301. And more than 50% of patients and parents preferred a product that targets the oral cavity, while only 9% preferred powder mixed into food and eaten (oral immunotherapy/OIT).

“This survey shows patients, parents and physicians are excited for FDA approved food allergy immunotherapies, particularly those with excellent efficacy and safety profiles. The time is now for a desensitization method that is safe, effective and easy to use,” said Tonya Winders, CEO of Allergy & Asthma Network.

Intrommune is advancing the field of peanut allergy immunotherapy through its development of OMIT Peanut INT301. Peanut INT301 is a developmental product that may deliver at least comparable efficacy compared to OIT, while minimizing systemic allergic reactions (also known as anaphylaxis), treatment-induced epinephrine use, and risk of eosinophilic esophagitis. INT301’s expected product safety, efficacy profile and ease of use should make it an optimal peanut allergy immunotherapy for most patients. Intrommune wants to make allergy immunotherapy accessible to all food-allergic individuals, and ensure that desensitization is not only obtained, but also maintained.

About Peanut and Other Food Allergies

Food allergies affect an estimated 220 million people, including more than 9 million adults and 6 million children in the U.S. Management of food allergies currently focuses on avoidance of exposure to triggering foods, though many such foods such as peanuts are common ingredients in food products and therefore difficult to avoid. Many people with peanut allergy are accidentally exposed and experience potentially life-threatening reactions, including anaphylaxis, each year.

About Oral Mucosal Immunotherapy

Oral mucosal immunotherapy (OMIT) uses a specially formulated toothpaste to stabilize and deliver allergenic proteins to immunologically active areas of the oral cavity with the greatest potential for allergy desensitization. Success with allergy immunotherapy hinges on consistent exposure of a patient’s immune system to gradually “desensitize” the patient to the specific allergy trigger over time. OMIT promises advantages over other approaches to allergy immunotherapy due to its targeted delivery, simplified administration, and support of reliable, long-term adherence.

About Intrommune Therapeutics

Intrommune, dedicated to improving and protecting the lives of people with food allergy, is developing the revolutionary oral mucosal immunotherapy (OMIT) treatment platform for food allergies. OMIT is a long-term, patient-friendly, disease-modifying solution for the 220 million people, including more than 9 million adults and 6 million children in the U.S., who suffer from life-altering food allergies. Intrommune’s lead product, INT301, is expected to be a safe, effective and convenient therapy for patients who suffer from peanut allergy.

About Allergy & Asthma Network

Allergy & Asthma Network (AAN) is the leading nonprofit patient education and advocacy organization for people with asthma, respiratory allergies, food allergies and related conditions. Their patient-centered network unites individuals, families, healthcare professionals, industry and government decision makers to improve health and quality of life for Americans with asthma and allergies. Allergy & Asthma Network team specializes in making accurate medical information relevant and understandable to all while promoting evidence-based standards of care. Learn more at allergyasthmanetwork.org. Tonya Winders, the CEO of AAN, is receiving equity compensation for her advisory work for Intrommune Therapeutics. AAN was not compensated for fielding this survey.

