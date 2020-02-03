PARSIPPANY, N.J. and COLOGNE, Germany, Feb. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- At this year’s ISM trade fair from February 2 - 5, BENEO is taking visitors on a sensorial journey. The company unveils its latest Sweets Collection, a compilation of inspirational, sugar-free candies that contains authentic flavors from around the world. Designed to bring excitement and authenticity to every moment in the mouth, the collection embraces both the “healthy indulgence” and “sensorial immersion” trends that are currently driving sales of confectionery. BENEO is showcasing its Sweets Collection in Booth #10.2.G77.



Recent research has shown that consumers want an emotional connection to what they eat. In order to revitalize confectionery sales in established markets, brands are being encouraged to develop confectionery flavors and textures which offer a memorable consumption occasioni. Meanwhile a quarter of consumers worldwide are influenced by products containing low/no sugar when buying sugar confectioneryii. With this in mind, BENEO’s new combination of exciting flavors and sugar-free candies gives confectionery producers inspiration that will satisfy even the most adventurous snacker and drive commercial success.

To find the perfect flavors from around the world BENEO worked with the company’s flavor development partner, Symrise. Local experts in Europe, North America and Asia tasted and identified flavor-combinations in line with consumer trends in each region. By bringing together exotic and ‘hyper-local’ ingredients, the end result is an innovative range of sweets that really deliver in terms of appeal and impact.

Among others, the BENEO Sweets Collection includes:

Garden Chills: A two-colored stamped candy in green and yellow that offers a refreshing taste of lemon, lime and garden-mint and reminds the consumer of warm summer days in an Italian garden

Yuzu Candy: This hard-boiled candy contains the refreshing, tropical taste of the Asian fruit Yuzu, reminding consumers of their far-flung travels across the world

Tropical Blossom: This swirl candy combines the fruity flavors of orange blossom, hibiscus and blood orange, enabling the consumer to sense the summer breeze from America’s Deep South.

Rudy Wouters, Vice President BENEO-Technology Center said, “We all know that taste is key for re-purchasing food products and by using authentic flavors consumers can experience memorable key moments again. Bringing the two elements taste and flavor together creates a winning combination that is crucial for experiencing emotional memories. This is why BENEO is working closely with its local partners and customers around the world to ensure the recipes and samples developed meet regional taste preferences. With our most recent collection of sugar-free candies, we have brought sensorial immersion to life and made authentic flavors perceptible, to help our customers tap into the latest trends driving the category.”

The Sweets Collection contains BENEO’s ISOMALT, a naturally-sourced sugar replacer and the only one of its kind made from pure beet sugar. With a sweetening profile almost equal to sucrose – but with half the calories – it is ideal for confectioners looking for sugar-free alternatives.

For further information on BENEO and its ingredients, please visit: www.beneo.com and www.beneonews.com or follow BENEO on Twitter: @_BENEO or LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/beneo

BENEO offers functional ingredients derived from chicory roots, beet sugar, rice and wheat. BENEO is the ideal partner to help improve a product in its nutritional and technological characteristics. Key nutritional benefits are ‘less fat’, ‘less sugar’, ‘less calories’, ‘added fibre’, ‘gluten-free’ and dairy alternatives as well as energy management, digestive, bone and dental health. Key technological benefits focus on taste and texture improvements. Through a unique chain of expertise, including the BENEO-Institute that provides decisive insights into nutrition science and legislation, and the BENEO-Technology Center that consults in application technology, BENEO actively supports customers in the development of more balanced and healthy food products.

BENEO is a division of the Südzucker Group that employs more than 1000 people and has production units in Belgium, Chile, Germany and Italy.

www.BENEO.com

