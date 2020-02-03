VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aequus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSX-V: AQS, OTCQB: AQSZF) (“Aequus” or the “Company”), a specialty pharmaceutical company with a focus on developing, advancing and promoting differentiated products, announced today that Ian Ball, Chief Commercial Officer, will transition to a full-time senior management role with the Company’s partner, Medicom Healthcare in the UK, as of February 1st, 2020.



As part of the transition, Aequus is pleased to welcome Stu Fowler to the team, one of the most experienced commercial ophthalmology executives in Canada. Mr. Fowler joins the Company in an operational role as a Strategic Commercial Advisor and has accepted joining Aequus’ Board of Directors with an expected start date of mid-February. Mr. Fowler has an impressive background of operational and leadership experience in ophthalmology and is the immediate past General Manager of Alcon in Canada, and past President and General Manager of Allergan Canada, two of the largest ophthalmology companies in Canada and globally.

“I’m thrilled to be joining the Aequus Board,” said Mr. Fowler. “I’m looking forward to supporting Doug and the team directly as they build their presence not just in Canada but across the rapidly expanding North American eye care market.”

“We are excited to welcome Stu to the team and look forward to his insights contributing to the next phase of our commercial growth as a company, especially the Canadian launch of the Evolve Dry Eye products,” said Doug Janzen, Chairman and CEO of Aequus. “Stu will build on a commercial foundation that was largely orchestrated by Ian. Ian has been a core part of this team over the past five years, setting Aequus up for success in his departure. We are going to miss working alongside him and I would like to personally thank him for his commitment and many contributions during his time here. I am delighted he is able to move back to England with his family by taking a senior commercial role with Medicom. While a loss for Aequus, this move will undoubtedly strengthen our rapidly growing strategic relationship with Medicom. The entire Aequus team will continue to work closely with Ian as both Medicom and Aequus prepare for the launch of Evolve in North America.”

“We are delighted to welcome Ian to Medicom Healthcare,” said Simon Martin, Chairman and CEO of Medicom. “Ian will join as Commercial Director and will be sitting on our Executive Committee. Ian’s commercial responsibility will be to lead Asia-Pacific and the Americas, where we are partnered with Aequus. Ian has an outstanding record of ‘getting things done’ that he demonstrated throughout his career but especially at Aequus and Novartis.”

Medicom has made significant progress on the audit required for Evolve in Canada. Aequus continues to work through the launch planning process and will continue to give updates as relevant milestones are achieved.

ABOUT AEQUUS PHARMACEUTICALS INC.

Aequus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSX-V:AQS) (OTCQB:AQSZF) is a growing specialty pharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing high quality, differentiated products. Aequus has grown its pipeline to include several commercial products in ophthalmology and transplant, and a development stage pipeline in neurology. For further information, please visit www.aequuspharma.ca

Forward-Looking Statements:

